Karamoko Dembele has been earmarked as the kind of attacking talent to spearhead Pompey’s return to the Championship.

The Blackpool loanee is being viewed as the type of exciting option to bolster the Blues in attacking areas, which is set to face significant surgery this summer.

The News understands head coach John Mousinho is an admirer of the 21-year-old, who’s made a big impact on League One this season.

Dembele spent the campaign on loan at Bloomfield Road from French side Brest, where he is contracted until the summer of 2026.

He made a huge impact with the Tangerines, bagging nine goals and 14 assists to see his stock rise through his pacy, direct running.

The likes of Everton, West Ham, Fulham and Nottingham Forest have been touted with interest in the Scotland and England age-group international.

It remains to be seen if a move to the top-flight occurs this summer, but that could conceivably pave the way for a loan stint next season for Dembele.

After making waves in the third tier, a step up to the Championship would be the obvious next stop-off in a career which has sparked to life over the past 12 months.

Otherwise, it would be a case of seeing what his parent club’s plans are for the former Celtic youngster, with Brest on course for a Champions League place after a flying season in Ligue 1.

Eyes being on Dembele is an indication of the kind of level Pompey are looking towards, when it comes to a big summer of recruitment.

Attacking areas are likely to be under the spotlight, though John Mousinho has indicated he’s happy with the strikers at his disposal.

Players who can operate in wide areas and as a number 10 will be getting firm attention in the coming months, however, with Dembele able to fill those positions.

Pompey are keen on seeing Abu Kamara return, after an outstanding campaign from the 20-year-old on loan from Norwich.

Paddy Lane has also impressed this term but it’s been tougher going for Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully, who both arrived with high hopes last summer.

Christian Saydee signed as a striker last June but was utilised in a deeper role, with Mousinho having to decide where he’s sees the former Bournemouth man best deployed next season.