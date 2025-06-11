Portsmouth title hero and ex-Rangers man secures familiar transfer - with a third spell in three years at former club
Pompey League Two title-winner Kal Naismith has taken a well-trodden pathway back into football by rejoining a former club - yet again.
The 33-year-old was released by Bristol City at the season’s end following three injury-hampered years with the Championship side.
It hasn’t taken long to find a new employer, with the Scot yesterday signing for Luton, who will be competing in League One in 2025-26.
In doing so, it represents the third time in the last four-and-a-half years he has been a Kenilworth Road player as the love affair continues.
Naismith first arrived at the Hatters in January 2021, helping them to the Championship play-off semi-finals against Huddersfield in May 2022.
Weeks later he ended his 18-month stay by joining Bristol City - only to return to Luton on loan in January 2025.
‘He’s an incredibly well-respected figure here’
Recruited in an attempt to keep them in the Championship, the central defender made 10 appearances, including winning man of the match in March’s 1-0 victory over Pompey.
And now he’s back for a third spell.
Luton manager Matt Bloomfield told the official website: ‘It's really important that Kal is signing for us. He's an incredibly well-respected figure here and has a fantastic history with our football club.
‘Above all, he has fantastic organisational and leadership skills and he's going to play an integral part on and off the pitch for us next season.’
Naismith will be fondly remembered at Fratton Park for his pivotal role in the 2016-17 promotion season under Paul Cook.
Recruited from Accrington in May 2015 for an undisclosed fee, it was a difficult maiden campaign on the south coast for the then winger, as he struggled following the tragic death of his girlfriend.
Portsmouth career transformation
Having been transfer-listed in the summer of 2016 and forced to train with the Academy, Naismith remarkably turned his Pompey career around.
Largely operating in the number 10 role, he established himself as an irresistible creative force, while registering seven goals in his last nine appearances to drive the stunning League Two title charge.
Naismith finished the campaign as Pompey’s leading scorer with 15 goals, yet, following Cook’s May 2017 exit, sadly he couldn’t recapture that scintillating form under Kenny Jackett.
Fratton Park departure
He left Fratton Park in June 2018 at the end of his contract to reunite with Cook at Wigan, following 94 appearances and 21 goals.
Then, following three years with the Latics, the Scot joined Luton for the first time in January 2021 - and now he’s back once more.
Naismith told Luton’s official website: ‘Coming back on loan was amazing, but coming back now as a Luton player is special, and I'm so happy.
‘I wanted to continue the journey, so there was no other option in my head. Some clubs just fit, and this club just fits for me. At this stage of my career, I'm still so hungry to be successful and play games.
‘I've not signed a life-time contract but look, I would love to, I would tomorrow, because this is where I want to play until I'm done.’
