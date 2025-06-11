The former winger was the Blues’ leading score in their 2016-17 title success

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey League Two title-winner Kal Naismith has taken a well-trodden pathway back into football by rejoining a former club - yet again.

The 33-year-old was released by Bristol City at the season’s end following three injury-hampered years with the Championship side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In doing so, it represents the third time in the last four-and-a-half years he has been a Kenilworth Road player as the love affair continues.

Naismith first arrived at the Hatters in January 2021, helping them to the Championship play-off semi-finals against Huddersfield in May 2022.

Weeks later he ended his 18-month stay by joining Bristol City - only to return to Luton on loan in January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He’s an incredibly well-respected figure here’

Recruited in an attempt to keep them in the Championship, the central defender made 10 appearances, including winning man of the match in March’s 1-0 victory over Pompey.

And now he’s back for a third spell.

‘Above all, he has fantastic organisational and leadership skills and he's going to play an integral part on and off the pitch for us next season.’

Naismith will be fondly remembered at Fratton Park for his pivotal role in the 2016-17 promotion season under Paul Cook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Pompey favourite Kal Naismith is back with Luton for the third time in four-and-a-half years Picture: Joe Pepler | Bluepitch Media / Joe Pepler

Recruited from Accrington in May 2015 for an undisclosed fee, it was a difficult maiden campaign on the south coast for the then winger, as he struggled following the tragic death of his girlfriend.

Portsmouth career transformation

Having been transfer-listed in the summer of 2016 and forced to train with the Academy, Naismith remarkably turned his Pompey career around.

Largely operating in the number 10 role, he established himself as an irresistible creative force, while registering seven goals in his last nine appearances to drive the stunning League Two title charge.

Naismith finished the campaign as Pompey’s leading scorer with 15 goals, yet, following Cook’s May 2017 exit, sadly he couldn’t recapture that scintillating form under Kenny Jackett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fratton Park departure

He left Fratton Park in June 2018 at the end of his contract to reunite with Cook at Wigan, following 94 appearances and 21 goals.

Then, following three years with the Latics, the Scot joined Luton for the first time in January 2021 - and now he’s back once more.

Read More The transfer window has already shut - but Portsmouth are far from alone in not doing Championship business

‘I wanted to continue the journey, so there was no other option in my head. Some clubs just fit, and this club just fits for me. At this stage of my career, I'm still so hungry to be successful and play games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I've not signed a life-time contract but look, I would love to, I would tomorrow, because this is where I want to play until I'm done.’

Your Next Pompey Read: January recruit signs fresh Pompey deal after impressing John Mousinho