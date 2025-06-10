Breaking

January recruit signs fresh Portsmouth deal after impressing Blues boss John Mousinho

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 10th Jun 2025, 19:27 BST

January recruit signs long-term Fratton Park deal after impressing

Ben Killip has committed his future to Pompey.

The Blues were eager to retain the goalkeeper, having impressed after arriving at Fratton Park on a short-term deal in January.

John Mousinho had named the 29-year-old in Pompey’s starting XI for the final two matches of the campaign to gauge whether to offer fresh terms.

Now Killip has signed a two-year deal, keeping him on the south coast until the summer of 2027.

He will join Jordan Archer in challenging Nicolas Schmid for the number one spot, while Toby Steward is earmarked for another loan away from the Blues to boost his development.

Killip previously told The News of his desire to secure his future at Pompey following the end of his six-month deal.

Following the final-day 1-1 draw against Hull, he said: ‘We'll see what the conversations are and then go from there. Obviously how could you not want to stay at Pompey? it’s an incredible club, an incredible place to go, I would love to stay. We’ll wait and see.

(Two games) A surprise deadline-day signing recruited to replace the departing Will Norris. Failed to even make a Pompey squad until the last two games, when Mousinho opted to have a look at him in a match situation at Sheffield Wednesday and Hull. Solid at Hillsborough, although looked a bit nervy in the final match of the season, especially with his distribution.(Two games) A surprise deadline-day signing recruited to replace the departing Will Norris. Failed to even make a Pompey squad until the last two games, when Mousinho opted to have a look at him in a match situation at Sheffield Wednesday and Hull. Solid at Hillsborough, although looked a bit nervy in the final match of the season, especially with his distribution.
‘I want to play in the Championship and prove I’m a Championship keeper, so I think the best opportunity for me to do that is at this club at this moment. I want to stay here - and back myself to get into the team.

‘My journey has been tough at times, but I have always managed to keep believing, to keep plugging away, and I have now managed to give myself this opportunity. I can always say I’ve played in the Championship for Pompey, which is a very proud moment for me.’

Killip joined Pompey from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee in January, having started 17 matches in League One in the first half of last season.

Mousinho was keen for a third keeper, following the departure of Will Norris by mutual consent, which allowed the title winner to then join Wycombe.

Killip hadn’t made a single Blues squad until the April trip to Sheffield Wednesday in the penultimate game, when he was handed a surprise start.

With the Pompey management keen to see him in Championship action, he replaced Schmid for the 1-1 draw - and kept his place for the last match against Hull.

Archer is contracted until the summer of 2026, as is Steward, to leave the Blues well stocked in the goalkeeping department.

Until his Fratton Park switch, Killip had progressed from Conference North club Lowesoft Town and into League One with the Tykes, via Grimsby, Braintree and Hartlepool.

