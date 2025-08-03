This summer’s transfer window has provided John Mousinho with the perfect opportunity to assess his Championship-competing squad ahead of what is set to be another challenging season.
The Pompey head coach has welcomed five new faces to the club with Swansea’s Florian Bianchini marking the latest addition.
The 24-year-old winger joins Mark Kosznovszky, John Swift, Luke Le Roux and Adrian Segecic in making the switch to Fratton Park, although the Blues’ summer activity isn’t done yet.
Clubs still have just under a month to seal any deals, but with the 2025-26 season fast approaching, managers will be hopeful their new stars have settled in quickly and efficiently ahead of next weekend’s opening clashes.
With just six days to go until Pompey head to Oxford United for their opening game of the season, here is how busy the Blues’ have been this summer compared to their Championship rivals.
Your next Pompey read: Sky Sports and ITV make huge selection for Portsmouth's fixtures against Southampton and Wrexham
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.