How Portsmouth rank as the Championship's busiest club - compared to Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Co

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy

Sports Writer

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 14:00 BST

How Pompey's transfer season has compared to their 2025/26 Championship rivals

This summer’s transfer window has provided John Mousinho with the perfect opportunity to assess his Championship-competing squad ahead of what is set to be another challenging season.

The Pompey head coach has welcomed five new faces to the club with Swansea’s Florian Bianchini marking the latest addition.

The 24-year-old winger joins Mark Kosznovszky, John Swift, Luke Le Roux and Adrian Segecic in making the switch to Fratton Park, although the Blues’ summer activity isn’t done yet.

Clubs still have just under a month to seal any deals, but with the 2025-26 season fast approaching, managers will be hopeful their new stars have settled in quickly and efficiently ahead of next weekend’s opening clashes.

With just six days to go until Pompey head to Oxford United for their opening game of the season, here is how busy the Blues’ have been this summer compared to their Championship rivals.

How Pompey rank as the Championship's busiest club in the transfer window so far.

1. Championship's busiest clubs in the transfer window

How Pompey rank as the Championship's busiest club in the transfer window so far. | Portsmouth FC

No players have transferred in to Sheffield Wednedsay

2. Sheffield Wednesday

No players have transferred in to Sheffield Wednedsay Photo: George Wood

Transfers in: Asmir Begovic

3. Leicester City - 1

Transfers in: Asmir Begovic | Getty Images

Transfers in: Damion Downs, Joshua Quarshie

4. Southampton - 2

Transfers in: Damion Downs, Joshua Quarshie | Getty Images

