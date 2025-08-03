Six of Pompey’s Championship clashes have been moved ahead of start of 2025/26 season

Six of Pompey’s 2025/26 Championship fixtures have been moved following the initial release of dates earlier this summer.

It is now less than one week to go until the Blues’ season kicks off with an away contest against Oxford United. While many of the Fratton faithful will have organised their calendars around Pompey’s matches, some rearrangements will have to be done with a number of matches before Christmas all being moved so as to be available to watch on Sky Sports and ITV.

The Blues’ upcoming matches against Stoke, Wrexham, Hull, Sheffield United, Bristol City and Charlton have all been revised with fans unable to attend the games in person now able to tune in via Sky.

Head coach John Mousinho oversaw a 1-0 win in final pre-season club friendly | Paul Phelan/ProSportsImages

Sky Sports, however, is not the only broadcaster set to show the Blues this season with ITV having confirmed they will be showing the highly anticipated return of the south coast derby on Sunday 14 September.

Many fans will recall that the clash at St Mary’s Stadium had been put down for Saturday 13 September. But with such demand for this to be shown on television, it was quickly moved to the Sunday.

Ahead of the new season, here are the revised times for Pompey’s rearranged fixtures:

Pompey vs Stoke (H) - Saturday 25 October, 12:30pm

- Saturday 25 October, 12:30pm Pompey vs Wrexham (H ) - Wednesday 5 November, 8pm

) - Wednesday 5 November, 8pm Pompey vs Hull (A) - Saturday 8 November, 12:30pm

- Saturday 8 November, 12:30pm Pompey vs Sheffield United (A) - Wednesday 26 November, 7.45pm

- Wednesday 26 November, 7.45pm Pompey vs Bristol City (H) - Saturday 29 November, 12:30pm

- Saturday 29 November, 12:30pm Pompey vs Charlton (A) - Saturday 6 December, 12:30pm

Pompey’s matches against Oxford United (Saturday 9 August, 3pm) and Norwich City (Saturday 16 August, 12:30pm) will also be available to watch on Sky Sports, along with the aforementioned south coast derby, with both Sky Sports and ITV showing what is sure to be an entertaining fixture.

Pompey played in their final pre-season friendly of the summer on Saturday, enjoying a 1-0 win over Dutch Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle to follow up their contests against Hawks and Brighton under-21.

It is now just six days until the 2025/26 campaign kicks off with John Mousinho’s side having welcomed five new faces to Fratton Park.

French winger Florian Bianchini was recently confirmed as the latest arrival on the south coast, joining on loan from Swansea, and will team up with Mark Kosnovszky, John Swift, Luke Le Roux and Adrian Segecic as the new stars of the club.

Winger Paddy Lane became the latest departure from Fratton Park, signing with League One club Reading on a three-year deal on Thursday evening.