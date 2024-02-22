Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Myles Peart-Harris is set to hand Pompey an injury pick-me-up as they go to Charlton.

The Brentford loanee is set for a return to full training tomorrow, after missing the win against Reading last weekend with a thigh injury.

And the 21-year-old is expected to be back in contention as he side travel to London to take on Nathan Jones’ side.

Peart-Harris bagged his first goal for the Blues against Cambridge United last week, as he got his fifth appearance under his belt since arriving at Fratton Park.

He picked up an issue which ruled him out of the impressive 4-1 win, but was working outside with the club’s medical team.

Pompey now have to assess the former Chelsea man’s fitness and whether he’s ready to be involved at The Valley.

Mousinho said: ‘Myles should be back with us on Friday. He was out on the grass with (head of medical) Steve (Hard) yesterday.

‘He’s a possibility to come back into the side at the weekend, I think he’s definitely going to be fit and available for selection.’

The news is not so positive for Pompey on midfielder Ben Stevenson, with the hope his recovery from seven weeks out with a knee injury could be accelerated.

The 26-year-old is still a distance from returning in a department where there’s a dearth of options.

Mousinho added: ‘Ben is still about three or four weeks off.

‘It’s one of those where Ben has decided to go through a course of injections to try to speed things up, but it hasn’t sped things up as much as we would’ve liked.

‘There’s absolutely nothing lost in that, we just decided we wanted to be a bit more aggressive with that.

‘There’s no issue, though, no setback, it just hasn’t accelerated as much as we’d like.