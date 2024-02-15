Premier League starlet ready to answer Portsmouth midfield SOS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Myles Peart-Harris is ready to boost Pompey’s barren midfield options.

The Brentford loanee insisted he’s more than happy dropping deeper to aid the Blues’ deepening injury crisis in the middle of the park.

John Mousinho is down to just two fit specialist options to fill the deep-lying roles in his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

Marlon Pack and new boy Owen Moxon are the players left, with Tom Lowery added to a long list of midfielders now in the treatment room.

Lowery’s hamstring injury against Cambridge United means he’s now unavailable alongside Alex Robertson, Tino Anjorin, Ben Stevenson, Joe Morrell and Terry Devlin.

Peart-Harris may have been recruited as an attacking option, but the 21-year-old explained he operated in a deeper role in his Chelsea days. And that’s something he’d be happy to reprise now, if necessary.

When asked if he’d player in a deeper midfield position, Peart-Harris said: ‘No problem, no problem. The gaffer can play me anywhere.

‘I’ll do anything I can to help the team in any position. Anywhere he wants he knows I’ll try my best for him.

‘There’s a load of us who can play in numerous positions. Cal (Lang) can play off the right or in the 10, I can play 10, play off the left or drop deeper. Abs (Kamara) can play anywhere, it’s very important.

‘I haven’t played there at Brentford. I’ve been playing as 10, off the wing or even sometimes as a nine. A deeper role is something I’m comfortable doing though, I played there at Chelsea. I’ll just keep doing what I can to help the team.’

Lowery’s injury is the latest in a long line of injury setbacks, in a Pompey season unprecedented for the volume of sidelined players. Peart-Harris underlined that puts an extra focus on the remaining members of John Mousinho’s squad to step up.

He added: ‘Injuries haven’t been going our way. To have Tom out when he’s been playing well is a blow.