Latest: Portsmouth boss details where player hunt goes next as he sets number of signings

The Pompey boss wants another quartet of players as a minimum, after his side’s frenetic start to the summer window.

And Mousinho has detailed how that quick business can now help recruitment moving forward this summer, after bringing in five new faces already.

The 37-year-old believes some versatility is now required, with the club working hard on another couple of additions at present.

A flexible forward-thinking midfielder is needed along with another winger, after Anthony Scully signed from Wigan last week.

Mousinho would also like to bring in another forward, as well as potentially a central defender.

Beyond that, it would require players to leave with left-back Denver Hume’s future up in the air, while another keeper could arrive if Pompey’s young options Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward head out on loan.

Mousinho said: ‘Realistically I would say four more (signings).

Pompey boss John Mousinho, left, and sporting director Rich Hughes.

‘There’s going to be a balance to strike in terms of where they fit into the overall picture, depending on who they are and what they bring in - but probably three or four, I’d think.

‘It’s quite wise to have players who can cover a couple of positions, because that just really helps with recruitment.

‘It just gives us a bit more scope to target players in other positions, that’s no slight on players who can play one position.'

‘Getting work done early has afforded Pompey’s recruitment team clarity on where things are now headed over the remainder of the window.

Scully has been joined by keeper Will Norris, defender Conor Shaughnessy, teenager midfielder Terry Devlin and striker Christian Saydee.

He added: 'It’s always moving, but one of the good things about bringing in the players last week was everything else in the puzzle starts to make sense.

‘Until you can do that, you don’t actually know where you can go next with certain signings.

‘That’s because of (clarity over) budget and it’s also to do with playing style and who fits into what position.

‘If you have someone filling one position you can move on and you don’t have to dwell on the others there.

‘You then focus on the next position and if someone can cover two positions you can maybe cross off 10 names on the list.

