Latest: Portsmouth transfer window state of play after frenetic opening period of business

Didn’t see that coming did you!

To be fair, no one anticipated quite how busy it’s been with Pompey easily the busiest side in English football since the opening of the transfer. It’s five in and one out so far - and the pace at which deals have been done has gone down very, very well indeed.

Let’s have a closer look at those coming in.

There’s been a good spread of additions across the pitch to date. Will Norris was first through the door, with the 29-year-old set to be first choice keeper next term. Pompey may still look for another keeper if they can get Toby Steward and Josh Oluwayemi out on loan, but the reality is Norris coming in for three years means no return for Matt Macey next season. The most likely outcome will be a back-up coming in for the arrival from Burnley.

Then came Conor Shaughnessy.

Yes, fans had to wait a full five hours for the next done deal as the defender came in on a two-year agreement with an option for another 12 months. The Irishman represents a fairly versatile option, playing on both sides of the central pairing and even in midfield. It appears his task will be to attempt to displace Sean Raggett, who is viewed as the best defender in that area of the pitch.

Then along came Saydee.

From left: Di'Shon Bernard, Gavin Whyte, Tommy Leigh.

The final deal of that frenetic opening day was former triallist Christian Saydee, with the 21-year-old agreeing three-year terms. Once again, it’s no secret the Bournemouth arrival will come in as a back-up option with Colby Bishop the main man up front.

It didn’t stop there, though, did it.

And the next piece of business was an intriguing and potentially exciting work. Terry Devlin was identified as a teenager of potential after a breakout season with Glentoran, with Pompey heading off a number of higher-level clubs to agree a deal for a reported £90,000. The 19-year-old may need some time and have a task on his hand breaking in ahead of more experienced options, but it’s certainly a fascinating piece of business.

And it didn’t stop there…

The final piece of transfer activity of the week was one not many saw coming. Anthony Scully bolsters an area of the pitch needing major attention this summer. A player who can operate on both wings or through the middle, but has played most of his football on the left. The Wigan arrival hit 15 goals in the 2021-22 season at Lincoln, but a hernia issue wrecked his last campaign with the Latics.

So what’s next?

Well, don’t expect another week like we’ve just had! For all the enthusiasm so far, the reality is Pompey most challenging business lies ahead. The keeping situation has been covered, but another central defender is required who can operate on the left of the central pairing. Di’Shon Bernard is a wanted man but is weighing up his options as he leaves Manchester United. With Paddy Lane in the building and now Anthony Scully the wide areas still require serious attention. There of course is Ronan Curtis’ situation to consider. That part of the pitch and the front end of midfield feels like the areas which will take up the lion’s share of the playing budget. Don’t forget the ‘wildcard’ forward John Mousinho has mentioned, too.

And going the other way?

The time was right for Reeco Hackett to go and he leaves with everyone’s best wishes. Denver Hume is being touted for an exit, but the feeling is the left-back could be a trickier one to shift. That said Mousinho is relaxed about the former Sunderland man staying, if he is to be the second opinion there with Connor Ogilvie then so be it. Of course, there could be interest in the prized assets like Colby Bishop and Joe Morrell, but Pompey aren’t looking to sell - and it would take big bids to convince them to do business.

Any other names?