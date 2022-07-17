And the Blues boss has told how he’s had to make a tough call over the future of the club’s longest-serving player.

Bass was absent from the 2-1 win over Gillingham on Saturday, as new West Brom Josh Griffiths made his debut.

Cowley explained Pompey will weigh up any offer they deem suitable, with a year remaining on his deal, with either a permanent departure or another loan now the likely outcome.

He said: ‘We’re just really open minded.

‘Alex is a really good professional and I think a really good League One keeper.

‘Sometimes the profile just doesn’t quite fit the game idea.

Pompey keeper Alex Bass

‘We will be open minded and we will try to support Alex.

‘For me, he’s a really good League One keeper and he’s a really good professional.

‘He has a year left on his contract and I know there has been some offers for him this week.

‘If we get the the right offer we will be open minded, if we don’t then we will look to loan and take another look in January.’

Bass returned to Pompey this summer, after spending last season on loan at Bradford City.

The academy graduate has impressed in pre-season, but it looks like Griffiths will be first choice with a young alternative set to arrive as back-up.

Cowley admitted the decision over his future has not been an easy one to arrive at.

He added: ‘I think we’ve been pretty transparent with Alex all the way through.

‘We’ve had ongoing conversations and an ongoing dialogue.

‘These are always tough decisions, particularly when they are good characters like Alex.