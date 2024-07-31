Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho is tight-lipped over links with free-scoring Elias Sorensen - but admits Pompey’s centre-forward hunt is already underway.

The awful news over Colby Bishop’s heart issue has forced the Blues to re-evaluate their striking options during the transfer window.

Mousinho was previously satisfied with Bishop, Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee as his centre-forward choices heading into the Championship and had ruled out strengthening that area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the loss of Bishop for an undetermined period of time means Rich Hughes and his recruitment team are now seeking a replacement as a matter of urgency.

John Mousinho is tight-lipped over links with Danish striker Elias Sorensen. Picture: Gary Oakley/Getty Images | Getty Images

Although Mousinho would not be drawn on such claims.

He told The News: ‘I saw the links, but he’s a player contracted to another club and not a free agent, so I have no more comment to make.

‘Colby’s issue leaves us short. During pre-season, we were looking at having the three centre-forwards going into the Championship, with Colby, Kusini and Christian - and we were really pleased with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There was no intention of adding anything to the centre-forwards department, but we will now certainly re-evaluate where we are there.’

The 24-year-old Sorensen was once on Newcastle’s books, although never made a first-team appearance and was instead loaned out to Carlisle and Blackpool, where he failed to score.