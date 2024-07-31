Latest: Portsmouth boss makes striker admission as he addresses links with free-scoring ex-Newcastle man
and live on Freeview channel 276
The awful news over Colby Bishop’s heart issue has forced the Blues to re-evaluate their striking options during the transfer window.
Mousinho was previously satisfied with Bishop, Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee as his centre-forward choices heading into the Championship and had ruled out strengthening that area.
However, the loss of Bishop for an undetermined period of time means Rich Hughes and his recruitment team are now seeking a replacement as a matter of urgency.
Reports from Denmark state the Blues have agreed a 300,000-400,000 Euro deal for Esbjerg striker Sorensen, after registering 23 goals in 17 appearances in the third tier of Danish football during their promotion campaign.
Although Mousinho would not be drawn on such claims.
He told The News: ‘I saw the links, but he’s a player contracted to another club and not a free agent, so I have no more comment to make.
‘Colby’s issue leaves us short. During pre-season, we were looking at having the three centre-forwards going into the Championship, with Colby, Kusini and Christian - and we were really pleased with that.
‘There was no intention of adding anything to the centre-forwards department, but we will now certainly re-evaluate where we are there.’
The 24-year-old Sorensen was once on Newcastle’s books, although never made a first-team appearance and was instead loaned out to Carlisle and Blackpool, where he failed to score.
After being released from St James Park in the summer of 2021, the former Danish under-21 international returned home with Esbjerg.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.