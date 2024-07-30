Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have reportedly struck a deal to sign striker Elias Sørensen.

According to media outlets in Denmark, the Blues have sealed a move for the Esbjerg front man after he bagged 23 goals in 17 appearances last season and helped EfB win promotion to the second tier of Danish football.

A fee in the region of 300,000-400,000 euros has apparently been agreed, with the striker due on the south coast to complete the move. He is reportedly no longer training with the Blue Water Arena outfit as he awaits a work permit to seal the transfer.

Sørensen has previously played in England, after being snapped up as a 16-year-old by Newcastle United. The 6”2” striker failed to make a senior appearance for the St James’ Park outfit, but did feature regularly for their under-23 side in Premier League 2. During the 2018-19 season, the former Denmark under-20 international scored 12 goals in 19 appearances for the Toon.

Loans spells at Blackpool and Carlisle failed to ignite his standing in the English game, which saw Sørensen return to his homeland in 2021. Yet back on home soil, the front man has established himself as one of the most prolific forwards outside the Danish Superliga. Indeed, in his four seasons at Esbjerg, he’s netted 38 goals in 52 league appearances.

In the player’s most recent game against Hobro on Friday night, Sørensen registered four assists and a goal as EfB secured a 6-3 win.