Transfer gossip: Portsmouth midfielder linked with exit after former Bristol City, Luton Town and Lincoln City man’s impressive campaign

Joe Morrell could be on his way from Pompey this summer, according to reports.

By Jordan Cross
Published 14th May 2023, 17:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 17:43 BST

The midfielder is being linked with a Fratton exit, with a year remaining on his existing deal.

Morrell has delivered a decent campaign, with his stock on the rise after strong showings for both club and country.

That has now seen suggestions of a departure surface with talk of interest in the 26-year-old.

Sunday Mirror sports news editor, Darren Witcoop, has stated Morrell is attracting interest both domestically and on the continent.

It would be no surprise if the Luton Town signing had suitors, given his form improving throughout the campaign.

Morrell himself has made no secret of his desire to play in the Championship moving forward, though he has stated he wants to fulfil those ambitions at Pompey.

And head coach, John Mousinho, has admitted he anticipated interest in the former Bristol City and Lincoln man in the months ahead.

Morrell, of course, would command a fee if he was to leave with 12 months remaining on his existing agreement.

Pompey this week released two midfielders as both Ryan Tunnicliffe and Louis Thompson were released as the club published their retained list.

That leaves Morrell, Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery as the existing senior options in the middle of the park, with Harry Jewitt-White an up-and-coming option.

Mousinho has made it clear he would like some forward-thinking options centrally, with the transfer window opening on June 10.

Pompey have been linked with Accrington's Tommy Leigh in that department, who would fulfil the brief when it comes to an addition in that area who brings goal threat to the table.

Morrell has been tasked with playing further forward by Mousinho since his arrival in January, though, the Wales international more naturally operates in a deeper role.

Pompey’s prized asset has called for support moving forward.
