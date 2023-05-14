The midfielder is being linked with a Fratton exit, with a year remaining on his existing deal.

Morrell has delivered a decent campaign, with his stock on the rise after strong showings for both club and country.

That has now seen suggestions of a departure surface with talk of interest in the 26-year-old.

Sunday Mirror sports news editor, Darren Witcoop, has stated Morrell is attracting interest both domestically and on the continent.

It would be no surprise if the Luton Town signing had suitors, given his form improving throughout the campaign.

Morrell himself has made no secret of his desire to play in the Championship moving forward, though he has stated he wants to fulfil those ambitions at Pompey.

Joe Morrell

Morrell, of course, would command a fee if he was to leave with 12 months remaining on his existing agreement.

Pompey this week released two midfielders as both Ryan Tunnicliffe and Louis Thompson were released as the club published their retained list.

That leaves Morrell, Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery as the existing senior options in the middle of the park, with Harry Jewitt-White an up-and-coming option.

Mousinho has made it clear he would like some forward-thinking options centrally, with the transfer window opening on June 10.

Pompey have been linked with Accrington's Tommy Leigh in that department, who would fulfil the brief when it comes to an addition in that area who brings goal threat to the table.

