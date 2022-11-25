And Blues boss Danny Cowley has indicated he’s unlikely to stand in the defender’s way, if a club make a move for his services in the winter transfer window.

Freeman was heavily linked with a departure last summer, with a host of sides including Hull City, Swindon, Mansfield and Leyton Orient linked with the 30-year-old.

The former Derby and Sheffield United man has remained on the periphery of Cowley’s squad, making six appearances so far this term.

Only one of those has arrived in the league, however, with Freeman introduced in the 83rd minute against Shrewsbury last month.

The right-back’s contract comes to a close next summer, with Cowley explaining he’s relaxed about the player’s situation.

The Pompey boss confirmed talks are likely to take place and, if a move makes sense for all parties, it’s a scenario he would be open to.

Cowley said: ‘We just have to wait and see really.

Kieron Freeman.

‘He is out of contract in the summer and he wants to play.

‘There was some good interest in him in the summer, but it wasn’t quite right for him.

‘We didn’t want to lose him, but at the same time if opportunities come, the player wants to go and they are not in the team then we will always be open-minded.

‘I think so (there will be discussions). We will see how the next few weeks unfold.’

The latest of Freeman’s appearances came as his side kept a clean sheet in their 2-0 Papa John’s Trophy win at Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

The Nottingham Forest trainee once again put in a dependable performance at Portman Road, as his side advanced.

Cowley explained he felt Freeman’s qualities dovetailed nicely with Owen Dale’s attributes down the right flank.

He added: ‘He did well on Tuesday night.

‘He’s an experienced player who plays quite inverted as a right-back. That allows us to play Owen Dale on the touchline and give us a lop-sided balance.

‘Kez (Freeman) is a reliable performer and has a super strength in possession, in being able to find the free man and break the lines of the opponent’s defence.

‘Defensively he’s also an intelligent defender.’