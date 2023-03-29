Yet the Blues insist they will continue to monitor developments.

The Farlington land was put on the market following the May 2022 announcement that Southsea-based St John’s College was to close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subsequently, an unnamed party – which isn’t Pompey – has lodged a bid with the aim of redeveloping the existing site.

However, with a new stadium in that area scrapped in 1994 due to Brent geese, he holds doubts over the site’s suitability for meeting Blues ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s chief executive told The News: ‘Obviously we’re aware that this site has become available.

‘Of course we would be interested in exploring it on the basis that it could fill all the different needs we could have in terms of the football club.

Pompey are monitoring the availability of St John's College playing fields, although admit concerns over 'ecological challenges'. Picture: Matt Scott-Joynt

‘However, we are conscious from previous surveys that there would be some ecological challenges on that site which influence any type of development which might be necessary to meet our own requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s something that, if it was to become available, then of course we’d be interested in exploring further.

‘But the price being asked for, bearing in mind difficult development opportunities, does not represent good value for the club.

‘We are aware there are offers on that site at the moment and will continue to monitor and evaluate various options.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site, which also contains several football pitches, is owned by Portsmouth City Council, who have leased much of the land to Portsmouth Junior Rugby Football Club.

Cullen added: ‘For us it’s about not being solely fixated on the site we have – and looking at other opportunities which may become available over time.

‘If the option ever came along for a discussion about that land (Rugby Camp), of course we are interested.

‘The Rugby club have a long lease and we both want to be good neighbours, so we’re looking at ways we can work together. That’s a relationship both parties are keen to see flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I am also conscious that while we are absolutely thrilled to have a training ground on the island of Portsmouth, equally it’s important for the rugby club to be on the island as well.

‘We want to grow and increase our Academy and I'm sure that rugby does as well, particularly with more females playing football, there is a growth in female rugby as well.