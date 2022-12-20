The 22-year-old has this season emerged as one of the Blues’ shining lights, making his Football League debut and establishing himself as a regular performer.

Pompey activated a club option in May to retain Mingi for an additional 12 months, rendering him out of contract at the end of this season.

According to Cullen, negotiations over a new deal have already begun with the midfielder’s representatives.

And Pompey’s chief executive is optimistic that Mingi will sign.

He told The News: ‘We are in dialogue with Jay and his agent. That is one we would love to tie down if we can and remains an ongoing discussion.

‘Jay is one who has come to the forefront this year and had some really good performances. He’s still developing and we also hold compensation rights on the basis we have offered him a contract.

Pompey are keen to keep Jay Mingi at Fratton Park, with contract negotiations ongoing. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Jay’s at a level now where you start to look at the next stage for that player in terms of his contract. It’s different for a more experienced pro, who is on a salary that reflects their value.

‘Jay falls into that young category of player. You’ll be looking at what you want to do next with him – and what the player himself wants to do in terms of his career.

‘He’s getting game time and is developing with each appearance. If you speak to Jay, he will acknowledge it’s all part of his development programme and the top-class coaching he gets.

‘Discussions are ongoing, as with any contract negotiation, particularly when there’s no pressure on either side.

‘They can sometimes become a little protracted, but I would hope we can reach a conclusion pretty soon.’

A number of other Pompey players are also out of contract next summer, including Clark Robertson, Connor Ogilvie, Ronan Curtis, Michael Jacobs and Louis Thompson.

However, Cullen would not be drawn on their individual situations.

He added: ‘Obviously there are players who are coming to the end of their contracts, but we know where we stand.