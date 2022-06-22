Negotiations continue over bringing the central midfielder back to the city of his birth and the club he supports.

Having recently returned from holiday, that process is now expected to gather pace as Danny Cowley strives to complete his first summer signing.

The News understands there is strengthening belief at Fratton Park that the in-demand Pack will opt for Pompey as his destination following a Cardiff exit.

Clearly the lure of a second spell with the Blues – and returning after an 11-year absence – is proving enticing for the 31-year-old.

However, Cowley refuses to get too high over the club’s chances following the disappointment of Jayden Stockley last summer

On that occasion, the Preston striker was driving to Fratton Park to sign – only for a late change of heart prompting the Sat Nav to be recalibrated to take him to Charlton.

Nonetheless, there is quiet confidence at Pompey over how matters are progressing in the case of Buckland lad Pack.

Ex-Cardiff midfielder Marlon Pack remains in negotiation with Pompey, yet the Blues are encouraged by progress. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Blues, of course, have strong rivalry for the services of a player who has been a Championship regular for seven successive seasons.

Pack has no qualms with dropping into League One if it offers security and regular first-team football, yet is adamant he will only consider clubs with promotion aspirations.

That makes a reunion with former boss Steve Cotterill at Shrewsbury unlikely, while remaining in the Championship at Bristol City would not offer regular football.

Derby have also made an approach and could be perceived as League One challengers following their relegation, yet they remain locked in administration and hamstrung by an embargo.

They can hold talks with playing targets, yet presently are unable to register contracts, a situation echoing Pompey’s predicament in the summer of 2012.

Yet the Rams’ ongoing financial situation and the accompanying uncertainty, will inevitably force them to miss out on players, with Pompey hoping that will also apply to Pack.

Regardless, other unnamed clubs are also in the hunt for the midfielder.

How Cowley needs a player of the 31-year-old’s calibre too, with escalating unrest among the Fratton faithful over the absence of any signings since the transfer window reopened.

The Blues have been boosted by retaining popular pair Sean Raggett and Michael Jacobs, but there have so far been no fresh additions to a squad which finished 10th last season.

Cowley’s troops returned to pre-season training on Monday, among them three triallists, but, crucially, no new recruits.

Pompey’s first summer friendly takes place on Saturday, July 2, with the customary opener against the Hawks at Westleigh Park.

They then travel to Murcia, Spain, on Monday, July 4, for a week-long training camp which is expected to include another friendly fixture.

It remains to be seen whether Pack will be back in Pompey blue by that time and able to announce a second coming.

