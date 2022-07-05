Levi Andoh, Rumarn Burrell and Josh Gould have now departed the Blues and must find football employment elsewhere.

Ex-Ipswich defender Andoh and former Middlesbrough striker Burrell had been at Pompey since last month’s return for pre-season training.

They featured in the second-half teams named against Hawks and Gosport at the weekend, with Andoh at right-back and Burrell down the right flank.

Meanwhile, ex-Swansea man Gould struggled in his 45 minutes in goal against Gosport, with Andreas Robinson’s decisive long-range strike netted against him.

And all have now left the club.

Danny Cowley told The News: ‘Levi and Rumarn had been with us the whole duration of pre-season.

‘Due to logistics as much as anything – with playing Saturday and Sunday – we weren’t going to make a decision until the end of play Sunday.

Triallist Levi Andoh featured fir Pompey against the Hawks and Gosport at the weekend, but has now left the club. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Then we were flying out to Spain first thing on Monday morning.

‘We enjoyed having Rumarn and Levi with us, but I don’t think we will be taking that any further at this point.

‘Certainly with both players I was really impressed with their attitude and their application. I thought both had real athletic profiles, are good young players ,and we enjoyed having them with us.

‘Hopefully, it will set them up to have successful seasons.’

Ex-Spurs keeper Josh Oluwayemi, Andre Wisdom and Bournemouth youngster Christian Saydee also featured as triallists last weekend.

Whether that trio possess Pompey futures is presently unclear.

Instead, Cowley has elected not to bring any of the six triallists which featured against the Hawks and Gosport.

In the meantime, Pompey’s head coach did have some sympathy for Gould, who endured a difficult time at Privett Park on Sunday.

He was handed the first half against Gosport, with it being pre-planned that Toby Steward would replace him at half-time amid 11 substitutions.

Cowley added: ‘Josh Gould has a nasty ankle injury unfortunately.

‘He got injured quite early on against Gosport to be fair to him, but he won’t be for us.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron