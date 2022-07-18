LATEST: Portsmouth eye Swansea City winger but obstacles to overcome to land former Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town man

But the Blues’ path to a deal for a winger is covered in difficulties, which could ultimately hinder the move from accelerating.

Danny Cowley is in the market for a replacement for Harness, after the 26-year-old’s departure to Ipswich on Friday night.

That deal could eventually top the £800,000 paid to Burton Albion in 2019, with a number of add-ons attached to the agreement.

That has bolstered the Pompey coffers, but means a new addition will be required who can operate down the right flank.

Reeco Hackett impressed in that position when scoring on his return to the first-team fray in a 45-minute outing at Gillingham on Saturday.

Garrick is someone who is being considered for the role, with the 24-year-old available this summer.

The Jamaican-born man is one of a host of young players who boss Russell Martin is keen to move on, as he reshapes his options with the Championship side.

Jordon Garrick

Pompey have already been linked with the likes of Kyle Joseph and Morgan Whittaker, who fall into the same category as Garrick.

The issue with the players, however, is they are all contracted with some tied down on relatively lucrative deals for talents of their age.

Paying up those agreements would have to be factored into any move and pushes the price up on the overall package.

Pompey would have to decide whether they see value in pursuing a move on that basis, or whether they feel they can achieve better results elsewhere.

Garrick was a name forwarded as a consideration in a potential swap deal for Harness, before he eventually moved to Portman Road.

He joined Swansea in 2015, but has been restricted to just a single league start amid 19 appearances for the Welsh side.

Garrick spent last season on loan at Plymouth, where he bagged seven goals in 50 appearances for the Pilgrims.

He has also had a stint on loan at Swindon over the second half of the 2020-21 season, scoring two goals amid 19 appearances as the Robins were relegated to League Two.