Louis Thompson.

The midfielder has handed Danny Cowley a much-needed boost in the middle of the park, as he prepares to step up his comeback.

Thompson is expected to join in with full training this week at the club’s Roko training base in Hilsea.

It’s the next significant landmark for the 27-year-old since breaking his leg after a late lunge from Bristol Rovers’ Glenn Whelan in August.

Thompson suffered a spiral fracture in the incident along with some ankle damage, leading to a metal plate being put in his leg after undergoing surgery.

The target for the former Norwich City man was to get back into action in 2023, but the hard work in rehabilitation is now set to pay off for the free transfer signing.

That’s led to the unlikely pairing of Ryan Tunnicliffe and Jay Mingi being used, before Pack’s return last month.

Morrell is now also back in the equation, after being part of Wales’ World Cup squad in Qatar and was on the bench for the defeat at Wycombe.

Thompson’s return will be a significant boost for Pompey as his side close in on the halfway point of the campaign.

The former MK Dons man showed last term how important he was to his side, as he put long-standing injury issues behind him to get 38 appearances under his belt

Cowley explained the play for Thompson is to get a good week’s work in training, with a view to being available over the Christmas period - which starts with a Boxing Day trip to Exeter.

He said: ‘It’s great Louis is on the training pitch.

‘He’s had his first full week of training and continued to make progress last week.

‘So hopefully he will be able to start joining in with the group at some level this week.

‘The ambition then will be to get him available for the Christmas fixtures.’