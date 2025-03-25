Latest: Portsmouth hopes for permanent signing of West Ham midfielder dashed

Pompey’s hopes of signing Freddie Potts on a permanent deal have been dashed.

The 21-year-old has thrived at Fratton Park during his season-long loan from West Ham, playing a crucial role in the Blues’ first campaign back in the Championship for 12 years.

Having shone in the centre of midfield for John Mousinho’s men this term, there was some ambition from the Fratton faithful and the head coach that the talented midfielder could return to PO4 next season.

However, those ideas have suffered a massive blow, with Potts penning fresh terms with the Premier League club. The Irons have confirmed the academy graduate has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal, committing his long-term future until the summer of 2029.

Speaking to West Ham’s website, the Pompey loanee said: ‘Mark Noble rang me to say the club wanted to offer me a new contract, and I was delighted. To be given this extension is a massive moment for me.

‘I’ve worked really hard over the last couple of seasons to earn this, and it gives me the security to push on in these final few months of the Championship season with Portsmouth and look ahead to an exciting summer.

‘I’ve been at West Ham since I was five. I grew up in the area, and I’ve wanted to become a West Ham player my whole life. Hopefully, this [coming] pre-season, with the new manager coming in, brings a fresh opportunity. From what I’ve seen, it looks really exciting, so I’m eager to be part of it. My goal is to break into the first team and show what I can do at the highest level.’

Freddie Potts scored his one and only goal for Pompey in the Blues’ first win back in the Championship. | National World

Pompey fans were keen for Potts to return in the summer if the Blues were able to maintain their Championship status. The West Ham loanee has been outstanding so far, registering 30 appearances in all competitions to date.

Mousinho’s men begin the first of an eight-game run-in this weekend as they face Blackburn at Fratton Park, with Potts no doubt looking to end the season on a high with the Blues.