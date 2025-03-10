Outstanding West Ham loanee answers big question over Portsmouth return next season

Freddie Potts has left the door ajar for a Pompey return after his breakout Championship season.

And the massively promising West Ham loanee has made it clear regular football next season is his target - wherever he is plying his trade.

Potts has spoken of his future as his impressive form continued against Leeds United on Sunday, on his return to John Mousinho’s side after a calf injury.

Pompey boss John Mousinho last week nailed his colours to the mast, making it clear he wants Potts back at Fratton Park next season. Mousinho is anticipating a summer return to West Ham for the midfielder, as he enters the final year of his existing agreement.

And Potts confirmed that is the plan, but what lies ahead beyond that is currently unclear for the Londoner.

He said: ‘Honestly, wherever I am (next season) I’m going to give my best.

‘I’m still contracted at West Ham and have another year on my contract. So I’ll go back in for pre-season after a full season at Portsmouth which means I’ll be going in with valuable experience.

‘It’s really good to have kickstarted my career and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.

‘Who knows what could happen? As long as I’m playing football I’ll be happy, but who knows what could happen in the future - I can’t say.

‘The gaffer here is an excellent manager. He has great ideas and a positive way of playing football against the top teams. I’m just really enjoying my football under him and my football at the club.’

West Ham starlet’s ‘career highlight’

Sunday’s win over Leeds represented a highlight for Potts, in a period of his young career which is reaching new levels after a loan stay in League One with Wycombe last term. And doing so at Fratton Park every other week is a ‘special’ experience which is aiding the player’s development.

Pompey midfielder Freddie Potts. Pic Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Potts added: ‘This season has been the highlight of my career.

‘It’s opened my eyes to the level of the Championship and I feel I’ve really adapted to how quick and fast it is.

‘The more you play men’s football, the more you adjust to it. I’ve played 27 games in the league now, so I’ve definitely adjusted and I’m getting better in every game.

‘I want to keep proving myself and enjoying it while I’m here.

‘I love it here, I really do, I love playing here and the home games are special - they really are special. I can’t thank the fans enough for the support and it really, really helps.’