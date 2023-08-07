News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Latest: Portsmouth ready to unveil 13th signing of transfer window - as Blues' stance on Derby and Reading-linked Brighton midfielder emerges

Pompey are preparing to unveil their 13th signing of the transfer window.
By Mark McMahon
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read

The Blues are finalising a deal for an attacking midfielder, with an announcement expected as early as tonight.

At the weekend, club chairman Michael Eisner teased the prospect of another new face being added to head coach John Mousinho’s first-team squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the formalities of that loan agreement appear to be in place. So much so that Pompey are in the position to present their latest signing to the fans in the coming hours and expect the unnamed player to feature at some point against Forest Green Rovers in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup game at The New Lawn.

Most Popular

Confirming the advanced nature of the deal, Mousinho told The News: ‘It’s progressing really well, so hopefully we’ll have something this afternoon. If not, then hopefully tomorrow.

‘That will be the attacking midfielder we’ve talked about. So, hopefully, just finalising a few bits on that and then we’ll have an announcement pretty shortly.

‘He should be available (for the game against Forest Green).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘It’s just a case of the paper work being done in time and if that’s all done then he’ll be available and ready to go in some capacity.’

Pompey fans are bracing themselves for another new signing at Fratton ParkPompey fans are bracing themselves for another new signing at Fratton Park
Pompey fans are bracing themselves for another new signing at Fratton Park

Pompey’s search for a No8/10 had seen them linked with Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin.

On Monday, they were also linked with a move for Brighton youngster Jensen Weir. However, that report was rubbished by Mousinho.

When asked if there were any truth in the Weir rumours, the Blues head coach replied: ‘No nothing in that.’

Related topics:PompeyJohn MousinhoBluesBrightonPortsmouthDerbyReadingMichael Eisner