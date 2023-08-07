Latest: Portsmouth ready to unveil 13th signing of transfer window - as Blues' stance on Derby and Reading-linked Brighton midfielder emerges
The Blues are finalising a deal for an attacking midfielder, with an announcement expected as early as tonight.
At the weekend, club chairman Michael Eisner teased the prospect of another new face being added to head coach John Mousinho’s first-team squad.
Now the formalities of that loan agreement appear to be in place. So much so that Pompey are in the position to present their latest signing to the fans in the coming hours and expect the unnamed player to feature at some point against Forest Green Rovers in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup game at The New Lawn.
Confirming the advanced nature of the deal, Mousinho told The News: ‘It’s progressing really well, so hopefully we’ll have something this afternoon. If not, then hopefully tomorrow.
‘That will be the attacking midfielder we’ve talked about. So, hopefully, just finalising a few bits on that and then we’ll have an announcement pretty shortly.
‘He should be available (for the game against Forest Green).
‘It’s just a case of the paper work being done in time and if that’s all done then he’ll be available and ready to go in some capacity.’
Pompey’s search for a No8/10 had seen them linked with Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin.
On Monday, they were also linked with a move for Brighton youngster Jensen Weir. However, that report was rubbished by Mousinho.
When asked if there were any truth in the Weir rumours, the Blues head coach replied: ‘No nothing in that.’