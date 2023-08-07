The Seagulls midfield playmaker has been tipped to head out on loan this season, following a successful stint at Morecambe last term.

According to the Sunday Mirror’s Darren Witcoop, a host of League One clubs have enquired about the England youth international’s availability ahead of another temporary move away from the Amex Stadium.

Reading and Derby County have been credited with interest. But so too have Pompey, who have already welcomed 12 new arrivals through the gates at Fratton Park this summer.

Brighton youngster Jensen Weir has been linked with a move to Pompey Picture: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Weir, who has featured for Brighton three times during pre-season – including games against Newcastle, Brighton and Chelsea during the Premier League Summer Series in the USA – is highly-rated at the Amex having been snapped up from Wigan in 2020.

He made 24 loan appearances for Cambridge during the 2020-21 season, scoring once and also recording one assist. But he took his game to another level last term by scoring 11 goals and registering five assists during 51 games at the relegated Shrimps.

Now it’s been reported that the Seagulls want the midfielder to head out again in order to gain more valuable experience at senior level. And a move to Fratton Park is supposedly a destination the 21-year-old has to consider.

Pompey are well stocked in midfield with John Mousinho currently having Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Tom Lowery, Terry Devlin and Ben Stevenson to call upon.

The latter, who arrived on a free transfer from Forest Green Rovers during the transfer window, failed to make it onto the bench for the Blues’ season-opener against Bristol Rovers given their strength in numbers.

However, it’s well documented that the PO4 side are still keen to add to this department, with an attacking midfielder the focus of their attention.

Weir operates further back, which would suggest he’s not been earmarked for that particular role.

But with Pompey not ruling out further transfer business and with only one loan place in their squad taken up so far, there’s scope for additional arrivals with more than three weeks of the summer transfer window remaining.