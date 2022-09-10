Latest: Portsmouth rival's star delivers blunt response to events after Queen's death as Barnsley head coach reveals World Cup difficulties for summer departure
While there’s no fixtures taking place across the EFL and Premier League this weekend, there’s still plenty of gossip across League One.
Here are the main headlines.
Windass’ blunt response
Josh Windass has delivered a blunt one-word response to the postponement of this weekend's fixtures.
That’s after the EFL confirmed that all matches taking place on Friday and Saturday would be called-off in respect of the death of the Queen on Thursday.
The Sheffield Wednesday striker took to Twitter and branded the decision ‘baffling’, which wasn’t met too kindly by fans from his former club Rangers.
One Gers supporter replied to the 28-year-old’s comment with: ‘It’s really not Josh, it’s respect’, while another added: ‘it’s called respect.’
The Fratton faithful have also been divided by the announcement to postpone this weekend’s fixtures with Pompey set to travel north to face Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday.
Helik’s World Cup plea
Michael Duff has revealed that former defender Michal Helik was desperate to move to the Championship to help his World Cup cause.
The 26-year-old has made seven international appearances for Poland after being called up to the national team in 2021 and was a part of their Euro 2020 squad 12 months ago.
Indeed, the centre-back got his desired move when he made the switch to Huddersfield in the remaining days of the transfer window, something Duff admitted was far from straightforward.
He told The Yorkshire Evening Post: ‘Misha is a difficult one because he had an opportunity of playing in a World Cup.
‘The values were met. With Misha, they (Huddersfield) did meet the value in the end. But when you are having the conversations with him, it was “I don't think they are going to get there, it's going to cost me a World Cup opportunity”.
‘That left me a little bit stuck from a human point of view.’
Evatt’s transfer admission
Ian Evatt has ruled out the possibility of adding any out-of-contract faces to his Bolton squad before January.
The Wanderers recruited just five new faces in the summer window, however he admits he will turn down using the free agent market unless they have a catastrophic disaster.
He told The Bolton News: ‘If there are free agents out there, unless we have an absolute catastrophe and players are going down left, right and centre, I don’t see us signing anyone in that market.
‘I just don’t think it’s us. It is just the way we train, the way we play. It is intense, hard work, and it is really difficult for players that haven’t been training day in, day out to do that without breaking.’