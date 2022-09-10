After consultation with the government and the ‘sport sector’, the Football League and Premier League have come together to push back matches, which were set to take place on Friday and Saturday.

While this weekend's fixtures have been postponed, Pompey’s trip to Burton on Tuesday and the visit of Plymouth next Saturday are set to take place, as things stand.

However, following the news that the Blues game against Barnsley was called off, the Fratton faithful remain divided on whether it was best to play the game or have it moved to a later date for respect.

Indeed, the Pompey supporters have voiced their opinions on social media.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@davard79: The Prem and EFL were damned if they went ahead and damned if they cancelled.

My personal opinion is that we should have played, would have been a good to way to show our respects as a collective.

@MarkRoser9: I understand and see why but two mins silence black armbands etc I think would have been enough to show respect.

World has to try and have some normality and sport can bring people together. She loved many sports and wouldn't want the whole country come to a standstill I’m sure!

@Povey1990: Can’t wait for the announcement that the game has been rearranged for a Tuesday night that no one can go to.

@Willmott3Sam: Right decision in my opinion. Everyone has their own opinion on the decision. Everyone has the own opinion on what they see as respect.

@IndianaDerman: Strongly disagree with this approach. Football would come together and celebrate the life of the Queen.

I think she would not have wanted the country to stop doing what they love just to demonstrate respect.

@philhayman2: I personally think that it could have gone ahead with the national anthem being sung. But I understand why it’s all off.

Everyone who moans needs to get some perspective, the train companies and hotels will probably refund.

@Charliepfc97: Let me guess it’ll be replayed on a Tuesday evening when most fans can’t go. What a joke from the EFL.

@AndyMcProducer: I think they should have gone ahead as many would have liked to have done an applause and sing the anthem one last time. That won't quite work next week.

@gcrowt: I’m as patriotic as the next man but that’s a rubbish decision, surely we can pay respects and still play football?