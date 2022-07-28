The News understands, however, the Pompey boss is unlikely to pursue a move for the highly-touted talent this summer.

The Blues remain in the market for attacking players before the closer of the transfer window on September 1.

But with striker Dane Scarlett signing on loan from Spurs for the season, the attention is now on adding pace down the flanks.

McKirdy is one of the most talked about players in the lower leagues, and bagged 24 goals last season as Swindon finished in the play-offs.

The 25-year-old has been linked with the likes of Championship Coventry and Millwall along with SPL outfit Hibs.

Cowley spoke of his appreciation for McKirdy’s progress, but sees him as a player who predominantly operates through the middle rather than out wide.

He said: ‘Harry had a great season last year and he’s full of personality and character.

‘He had a really good season, I think he’s more of a forward than a winger, though.’

The need to strengthen Pompey’s options, particularly down the right flank, is clear after Marcus Harness’ departure for Ipswich Town this summer.

With Jayden Reid sidelined, Reeco Hackett is the favourite to start this weekend at Sheffield Wednesday with Ronan Curtis and Michael Jacobs the options down the left.

Cowley is pushing to strengthen in that area and would ideally like versatility, although the wing berth has to be the signing’s position of strength.

He added: ‘I think in an ideal world you’d like a wide player who could play at the top end of the pitch.