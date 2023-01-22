And U’s boss Karl Robinson has revealed the Blues had fulfilled the compensation package for the services of the 36-year-old.

The former defender was unveiled as the new head coach at Fratton Park on Friday, having been the preferred replacement for Danny Cowley.

Indeed, his appointment marked his maiden step into management after holding a player-coach role at the Kassam Stadium.

His arrival on the south coast marked an end to a five-and-a-half year affiliation with Oxford United and was also the club captain.

But it has been detailed by Robinson that Pompey have now been denied permission to sign any player or backroom staff member from the U’s for the next 12 months as part of the agreement.

He told Oxford Mail: ‘Part of the contract agreement is that for 12 months, that can’t be the case anyway.

‘It’s about protecting assets, but John’s been very respectful to Oxford United.

‘He goes 100 per cent with my blessing.’

His appointment saw some sections of Pompey fans suggest Mousinho was a cheap option, with the likes of Chris Wilder and Leam Richardson some of the supporters’ favourites.

That rumour was quickly ruled out by director Eric Eisner, who insisted he was their number one candidate.

Robinson is adamant the Blues agreed on all terms of his compensation package set out by Oxford United.

He added: ‘You’ve got to respect the fact the contractual agreements that we speak about between the clubs stay between the clubs.

‘There was a contractual agreement in place and compensation rights that we all agreed on, and a certain aspect of the contract that we asked to be in from our point of view, and Portsmouth agreed with all of the terms.