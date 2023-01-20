It’s a narrative many fans on social media have adopted ever since news broke on Thursday that the 36-year-old was heading to Fratton Park as Danny Cowley’s replacement.

Those theories haven’t gone away since the now former U’s skipper was revealed as the new boss of the Blues on a ‘long-term’ contract on Friday morning.

However, Pompey director Eisner is having none of it.

Responding to the accusations on Twitter, the American insisted Mousinho was the ‘best choice’ for the job, echoing the ‘stand-out’ candidate verdict of chief executive Andy Cullen.

Eisner added he was now looking forward to what the new head coach and sporting director Richard Hughes could achieve together after Pompey’s 18-day search for a new first-team leader came to an end.

‘Just FYI, John was not picked because he was the cheap option; he was picked because we thought he is the best choice,’ Tweeted Eisner.

‘Every time we talked to him, the more impressed we became by him.

Pompey director Eric Eisner

‘We are happy to welcome John and have him work with Rich to build and lead the first team. #pup’

Mousinho’s first game in charge is against Exeter at Fratton Park tomorrow.

Earlier, Blues chairman Michael Eisner gave his seal of approval to Mousinho’s appointment.

