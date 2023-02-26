Latest supercomputer predictions see changes in both promotion and relegation battle as Portsmouth, Ipswich, Barnsley, Oxford United, Peterborough & Co discover final League One standings
Pompey returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 4-0 romp against Cheltenham on Saturday.
Three goals from Ryan Tunnicliffe, Michael Jacobs and Ronan Curtis sealed the points within the first half hour at Fratton Park, before Louis Thompson added a fourth in stoppage time.
The triumph continues the Blues’ change in fortunes under new boss John Mousinho, who continues to stamp his mark at PO4.
This has seen Pompey register four wins, two draws and two defeats under the 36-year-old since his appointment in January.
Despite their new lease of life under the former Oxford United player/coach, they sit 10th in the table and 12 points away from the play-offs.
While his side have plenty of work to do to bridge the gap, Mousinho is yet to rule of a top six finish this term.
The Blues are back in action in midweek as they take on in-form Bolton in the first of three consecutive weeks of Saturday-Tuesday action.
But with 17 games remaining, do Pompey have a chance of a play-off finish?
We’ve taken a look at FiveThirtyEight’s predictions for the remainder of the League One campaign to discover how they believe the table will look at the end of the campaign.
Here’s how they believe the final standings will look.
Forest Green - 24th
Points: 32; Goal difference: -50.
Cambridge - 23rd
Points: 41; Goal difference: -37.
Morecambe - 22nd
Points: 43; Goal difference: -29.
Accrington - 21st
Points: 45; Goal difference: -31.
MK Dons - 20th
Points: 45; Goal difference: -25.
Cheltenham - 19th
Points: 47; Goal difference: -27.
Burton - 18th
Points: 48; Goal difference: -28.
Oxford United - 17th
Points: 51; Goal difference: -10.
Port Vale - 16th
Points: 54; Goal difference: -18.
Bristol Rovers - 15th
Points: 54; Goal difference: -16.
Exeter - 14th
Points: 57; Goal difference: -4.
Lincoln - 13th
Points: 60; Goal difference: -2.
Fleetwood - 12th
Points: 61; Goal difference: +3.
Charlton - 11th
Points: 61; Goal difference: +4.
Shrewsbury - 10th
Points: 67; Goal difference: +5.
Pompey - 9th
Points: 68; Goal difference: +9.
Peterborough - 8th
Points: 74; Goal difference: +18.
Wycombe - 7th
Points: 79; Goal difference: +23.
Derby - 6th
Points: 83; Goal difference: +32.
Bolton - 5th
Points: 85; Goal difference: +34.
Barnsley - 4th
Points: 86; Goal difference: +31.
Ipswich - 3rd
Points: 86; Goal difference: +38.
Plymouth - 2nd
Points: 91; Goal difference: +30.
Sheffield Wednesday - 1st
Points: 99; Goal difference: +50.