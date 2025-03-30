Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey returned to winning ways on Saturday after a 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Murphy netted the only goal after 20 minutes in a contest which had very few chances for either side at Fratton Park.

The Blues put on a solid defensive display to hold onto the crucial three points in the relegation battle, which is heading towards it’s climax with seven games to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mousinho’s men now have plenty of breathing room between themselves and the bottom three, with seven points now the gap between Pompey in 17th and Derby who occupy 22nd and the final spot in the dropzone.

However, there’s no respite in the remaining weeks of the campaign for the Blues, who make the trip to Millwall next week. A trip to Coventry follows before a battle against relegation rivals Derby four days later.

Contests against Norwich, Watford, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull conclude Pompey’s first season back in the Championship for 12 years, with fears of an imminent return to League One now very much being eased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But are Mousinho's troops still within the relegation picture? We’ve taken to football analytics website Opta, who use their data to predict how the final Championship table will look - including where Pompey will finish this term.

Predicted final Championship table

Are Pompey still in the relegation dogfight? | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

1st: Sheffield United - 96 points; 2nd: Leeds United - 95 points; 3rd: Burnley - 94 points; 4th: Sunderland - 83 points; 5th: Coventry City - 70 points; 6th: West Brom - 68 points; 7th: Bristol City - 67 points; 8th: Middlesbrough - 67 points; 9th: Sheffield Wednesday - 63 points; 10th: Norwich City - 62 points; 11th: Watford - 61 points; 12th: Blackburn Rovers - 61 points; 13th: Millwall - 60 points; 14th: Preston North End - 59 points; 15th: Swansea City - 54 points; 16th: QPR - 54 points; 17th: Pompey - 54 points; 18th: Hull City - 50 points; 19th: Stoke City - 50 points; 20th: Oxford United - 50 points; 21st: Cardiff City - 48 points; 22nd: Derby County - 47 points; 23rd: Luton Town - 46 points; 24th: Plymouth Argyle - 40 points.

Your next Pompey read: ‘We knew it would be a fight’: Blackburn Rovers boss on facing Portsmouth pressure with side latest to fall at Fortress Fratton