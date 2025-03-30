Latest supercomputer predicts final Championship table - and here's where Portsmouth, Leeds United and Derby County finish
Josh Murphy netted the only goal after 20 minutes in a contest which had very few chances for either side at Fratton Park.
The Blues put on a solid defensive display to hold onto the crucial three points in the relegation battle, which is heading towards it’s climax with seven games to go.
John Mousinho’s men now have plenty of breathing room between themselves and the bottom three, with seven points now the gap between Pompey in 17th and Derby who occupy 22nd and the final spot in the dropzone.
Saturday’s triumph also saw Fratton favourite Guy Whittingham insist his former club are all but safe in the race for survival.
However, there’s no respite in the remaining weeks of the campaign for the Blues, who make the trip to Millwall next week. A trip to Coventry follows before a battle against relegation rivals Derby four days later.
Contests against Norwich, Watford, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull conclude Pompey’s first season back in the Championship for 12 years, with fears of an imminent return to League One now very much being eased.
But are Mousinho's troops still within the relegation picture? We’ve taken to football analytics website Opta, who use their data to predict how the final Championship table will look - including where Pompey will finish this term.
Predicted final Championship table
1st: Sheffield United - 96 points; 2nd: Leeds United - 95 points; 3rd: Burnley - 94 points; 4th: Sunderland - 83 points; 5th: Coventry City - 70 points; 6th: West Brom - 68 points; 7th: Bristol City - 67 points; 8th: Middlesbrough - 67 points; 9th: Sheffield Wednesday - 63 points; 10th: Norwich City - 62 points; 11th: Watford - 61 points; 12th: Blackburn Rovers - 61 points; 13th: Millwall - 60 points; 14th: Preston North End - 59 points; 15th: Swansea City - 54 points; 16th: QPR - 54 points; 17th: Pompey - 54 points; 18th: Hull City - 50 points; 19th: Stoke City - 50 points; 20th: Oxford United - 50 points; 21st: Cardiff City - 48 points; 22nd: Derby County - 47 points; 23rd: Luton Town - 46 points; 24th: Plymouth Argyle - 40 points.
