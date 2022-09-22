Here are the latest headlines.

The managerial domino effect

Following Derby’s decision to relieve interim boss Liam Rosenior of his temporary duties on Wednesday, the Rams have already set their sights on his replacement.

Rotherham head coach Paul Warne, who was the early favourite, is now believed to be in-line to take over at Pride Park.

Reports claim County have ‘agreed’ a compensation deal with the Millers for the 49-year-old with only a ‘few minor details to finalise’ before his appointment is confirmed.

It would mark a statement of intent from Derby with the former midfielder turning down the vacant Huddersfield role earlier in the week to remain at The New York Stadium.

During his six-year tenure, he guided Rotherham to three League One promotions alongwith a Papa John’s Trophy triumph last term and his side currently sit eighth in the Championship.

Gareth Ainsworth is believed to be Rotherham's top choice should Paul Warne join Derby.

Meanwhile, the Millers have set their eyes on Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth as Warne’s successor should he depart.

Reports suggest the Chairboys’ head coach is the favourite to land the role, should it become available, after an impressive tenure at Adams Park.

During his decade-long reign, the 49-year-old guided the Wanderers from League Two to the Championship but missed out on a return to the second tier last term, losing to Sunderland in the play-off final.

MacAnthony’s Posh call

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has called on his players to step up to the mark after a slow start to the League One campaign.

The Posh sit ninth in the table following their relegation last term and have lost their previous four league fixtures.

After bringing in two wingers during the summer, the Irishman has backed manager Grant McCann’s decision to bring in pace and has told his new men to up their game.

He told The Hard Truth podcast: ‘He wanted pace out wide and he was right.

‘That’s what our recruitment was based on. We wanted four or five wide players as he wanted to play with width either side of a main striker and you back your manager.

‘Granted our wingers have not stepped up to the plate yet and granted we’d only played one half of one game as a 4-3-3 until Bolton last week.