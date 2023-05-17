LATEST: The reality over Portsmouth call to allow Manchester United, Arsenal and Birmingham City starlet to leave

But the Blues boss believes not renewing the winger’s deal after horrific injury misfortune was the right decision - for both player and club.

So the Pompey football decision makers felt the best outcome was a new start for the 22-year-old elsewhere this summer.

Mousinho said: ‘Jayden was one of the tougher ones that we had, he has been really unlucky being out for a couple of years.

‘One of those was when the club took up his option last summer and we were hoping to see a lot more of Jayden, having done that long, hard road to recovery with his other ACL.

‘He’s done that and worked really hard in the physio room - and rehabs really well. He has an excellent attitude for a young lad.

‘What we wanted to do was be fair to him, what I said was if he came back here next season I didn’t necessarily see him competing for a place at Portsmouth, that’s no good to him and that is no good to the football club.

Jayden Reid after signing two years ago.

‘So maybe there was much better opportunities for him to start elsewhere and start afresh, so he can go again and rejuvenate his career.

‘Again, it was one of those decision where we thought it was in the best interests of us and Jayden. It may not have felt like that for him at the time, but I’m sure one day he will.’

Some fans have questioned why Reid wasn’t afforded a chance in pre-season to prove himself at Pompey, as he nears fitness after battling back from his second anterior cruciate injury - on the other knee to his first.

Mousinho explained the reality was he felt the gap would be too big for the winger to bridge, as he pushes to raise standards at Fratton Park.

He said: ‘To answer the fans’ questions (over why doesn’t he look at Reid in pre-season), the honest answer is we’re ramping up to try to be a side challenging at the top end of League One next season. That’s the ambition.

‘So when we’re looking at recruitment, the ones we hope to bring in are the ones who can push us towards that. That really is our focus.

‘We completely understand we don’t have those in the building yet, but for Jayden to be competing for that in pre-season off the back of two ACLs wouldn’t have been particularly fair on him.

‘It’s a reset for him and a reset for the football club. Can he go somewhere he can realistically challenge for a spot?