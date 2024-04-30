Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The futures of Pompey’s title-winning heroes are expected to be officially confirmed tomorrow.

The News understands the Blues squad have now been informed of their fates, with the club’s 15 out-of-contract players told what lies ahead for them after this season’s League One title success.

The vast majority of John Mousinho’s squad were given clarity over their positions in one-to-one meetings on Monday.

Final discussions were taking place this morning with a couple of players, with some difficult talks taking place off the back of an incredible season for Mousinho’s men.

Details are then due to be formalised tomorrow, with a public announcement in the form of Pompey’s retained list being published.

That will reveal the state of Mousinho’s squad ahead of what is anticipated to be another busy summer of transfer activity.

Fans can expect the retained list to state who has been released, who remains contracted and whether any discussions are continuing with those due to become free agents this summer.

Focus will certainly fall on what the position is for the senior players, who see their existing agreements come to a close.

Skipper Marlon Pack, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Joe Morrell, Joe Rafferty and Zak Swanson will be foremost in the thoughts of supporters in that area.

Meanwhile, Lee Evans, Liam Vincent, Haji Mnoga, Harry Jewitt-White, Josh Martin, Matt Macey, Ryan Schofield, Toby Steward and Josh Dockerill see their contracts expire.

There is the potential for contracted players to be told they are surplus to requirements and will not pick up playing time in the Championship.