Portsmouth chief’s message as heartbreaking news delivered to players

Andy Cullen admitted Pompey’s first team set-up is going through one of its most difficult moments after out-of-contract players faced their Fratton fate.

Blues boss John Mousinho was yesterday delivering the news to the club’s 15 potential free agents over their futures, after winning the League One title.

That news is expected to be officially confirmed in the form of the annual retained list, but it’s believed the squad have now been informed of their positions.

That happened yesterday in a series of one-to-one meetings with every player taking place, in which their seasons were discussed along with their positions moving forward.

Captain Marlon Pack, Sean Raggett, Joe Morrell, Connor Ogilvie and Zak Swanson are among those who see their existing deals come to a close this summer.

It’s a brutal process coming so soon off the back of Pompey’s League One title glory, with celebrations climaxing with the Southsea Common festivities on Sunday.

Cullen didn’t sugarcoat the harsh nature of what has unfolded, but underlined the players will go down as greats regardless of what happens to them.

He said: ‘Of course, this (releasing players) is one of the difficult things in football. You achieve things together as a team, but every year every football club will always see players come and players go. That’s the reality of the game we play in.

‘That’s why what’s happened is such a special moment for a special group. That’s why it was fantastic for them to be able to celebrate together.

‘While supporters will take away plenty of memories, players will take away those memories as well. They will remember that group they played in.

‘We are celebrating 125 years and we reflect on different teams and different individuals.

‘They will all tell you about the great teams they played in and this group will all come back to Portsmouth together in the future to share their memories with supporters.