LATEST: Update on Michael Jacobs' Portsmouth future following Wigan Athletic and Doncaster Rovers interest

The News understands the winger currently looks set to stay at Fratton Park until the end of the season.

There has yet to be a club make a move for the 30-year-old, who would tempt him to depart PO4 with six months remaining of his existing contract.

Struggling Doncaster were keen on Jacobs, while there was tentative interest from former club Wigan which failed to accelerate.

Furthermore, there appears an increasing likelihood of the former Wolves and Derby man being brought further into the first-team fray over the coming weeks.

Supporters are demanding Jacobs be given a chance in Danny Cowley’s’ side, with his side short on attacking quality and returning one goal in their past four league games.

Despite a lack of playing time this term, Jacobs remains on good terms with his manager and there’s no suggestion of any friction between the pair.

Both have spoke openly and honestly about his position this term, since a proposed move to Ipswich last summer collapsed after being played out publicly.

Michael Jacobs. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

There’s little doubt the man who’s been restricted to 19 appearances this term possesses the ability to unlock defences.

That was seen in a 12-minute cameo at Sunderland last weekend when Jacobs injected life into Pompey’s impotent attacking play.

Jacobs’ contract runs until the end of the current campaign, with the Blues possessing an option to extend his stay for a further 12 months.

It’s been a tough campaign for the popular figure, starting just a single league game amid six starts overall - bagging three goals in the process.

But, as things stand, he still appears to have a Pompey future beyond January 31 with his side able to call upon his creative talents.

