But a move for the right-back still hangs in the balance as Danny Cowley aims to reshape his squad.

The News understands landing the Preston man will place a big question mark over Kieron Freeman’s future at Fratton Park.

Reports emerged last night Rafferty is a wanted man, as he becomes a free agent following his Deepdale exit.

The suggestion was Cowley had swooped to complete a move ahead of Tranmere Rovers for the Scouser.

The deal currently still has a distance to travel until it’s finalised, however, with the Pompey boss still nervous about it getting over the line at this stage.

Rafferty would bolster Pompey’s options in the right-back department, with the 28-year-old picking up a wealth of experience with 328 appearances under his belt at Preston and Rochdale.

The Scouser found his playing time limited last term with the Championship side last term, however, picking up just five league and three Carabao Cup outings.

Joe Rafferty (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

An arrival for Rafferty would leave Pompey well stocked in the right-back department, after signing exciting Arsenal prospect Zak Swanson this week.

It would place a sizable doubt over the future of Freeman, however, with the former Derby County man being linked with a move to Hull City and Burton Albion this summer.

Freeman arrived on a two-year deal last summer when leaving Championship side Swansea City after signing a short-term deal with the Welsh outfit, making 25 appearances in the 2021-22 season.

Pompey can also call upon the services of right-back Haji Mnoga in the right-back department.

It appears another development loan could be on the agenda for the Southsea lad next season, however, after spending time out on loan at Bromley and Weymouth in the National League over the past campaign.

Pompey have so far recruited two players this summer in the shape of Swanson and Buckland boy Marlon Pack.