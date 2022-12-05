Here are the latest League One headlines.

Ainsworth’s asking price

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has joked he wants up to £7m for striker Anis Mehmeti after his standout performance against Pompey.

The forward netted the Chairboys’ opener after 14 minutes with a venomous effort in the box, before providing the assist for Garath McCleary’s goal on 88 minutes.

After tormenting the Blues at Adams Park in front of the Sky Sports cameras, the Wanderers’ head coach hopes his star man will remain in January after placing the optimistic price tag.

He told the Bucks Free Press: ‘He is an unbelievable talent.

‘His story is insane as he has learnt his trade by playing in those tight cages in London.

‘He has worked his socks off and whenever he plays, it’s as if he has got his own ball.

‘What he has is ridiculous and I know it’s something that I cannot coach, but I can help him get into the positions in which he can receive the ball and hopefully do some magic.

‘And if anyone wants to put £5m, £6m, or £7m in then we might consider letting him go.

‘But hopefully we can keep him in January.’

Posh transfer claims

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has insisted star defender Ronnie Edwards will remain with the club until at least the summer.

It follows after he caught the attention of a number of Premier League sides, including Chelsea, Spurs and Aston Villa, in the most recent window after impressing in the Championship last term.

This saw the Posh place slap an asking price of between £10m and £20m on his head as they battled to keep the 19-year-old defender.

However, MacAnthony has already ruled out a January exit from the Weston Homes Stadium for the England youth international.

In a series of tweets with a fan, which have since been deleted, the Posh owner said: 'Oh and I doubt we will be selling Edwards until the summer’.

Owls man to swoop away

Out-of-favour Sheffield Wednesday striker Callum Paterson is reportedly on the radar of Scottish side Hearts, according to Football Scotland.

The report states that Jambos are looking at the possibility of bringing the 28-year-old back to his boyhood club in January.

The forward has struggled for game time and goals this term having netted three goals in 19 appearances, with just one of his efforts coming in League One.

Paterson’s move to Hearts would represent a sensational return to the Scottish Premiership outfit, with the former Cardiff man’s contract set to expire in the summer.

