Pompey fans have taken to social media to mock bitter rivals Southampton after their Premier League relegation was confirmed.

Brennan Johnson’s double and a late Mathys Tel penalty sealed the Saints’ fate and complete an imminent return to the Championship.

Southampton did set an unwanted record on their way to dropping out of English football’s elite division after they became the first Premier League club to be relegated with seven games to go.

With 22 points separating themselves from Wolves in 17th, the deficit is too great for Ivan Juric’s men to overcome and their new tally beats the one set by Derby during the 2007-08 campaign. The Rams had six matches to play in their disappointing season and also achieved the lowest points figure ever, with 11.

The Saints can also claim that crown too as they sit on just 10 points after 31 games so far this term.

With Southampton’s long-awaited relegation confirmed, it sets up the potential of a first south coast derby with Pompey in six years.

The last meeting between the two sides came at Fratton Park in 2019, with Kenny Jackett’s League One side falling to a 4-0 defeat to their Premier League opponents in the Carabao Cup.

You’ll have to go back more than 13 years between the last league contest between the bitter rivals, with David Norris scoring a last-minute equaliser for the Blues in a 2-2 draw at St Mary’s in April 2012.

The derby hasn’t quite been set up just yet, though, with John Mousinho’s men still needing to book their place in next season’s Championship as they continue their relegation battle.

Nonetheless, the Saints’ relegation has brought plenty of joy to the Fratton faithful, who have united on social media to mock their arch south coast rivals.

The best of the Pompey reaction from X

There could be a first south coast derby in six years next season. | Getty Images

@UCLAPompeyfan: At least they can call themselves record breakers....earliest relegation and soon to be worst ever team. Pompey fans knew that back in August....see you next year, when the real South Coast team comes to play.

@clarky867630: What a great weekend. Play up Pompey.

@GibMonkeyPompey: Shame about the relegation of Southampton… Not. I, 4-1 am looking forward to this fixture next season.

@Joe_Simpson03: Matt Ritchie and Marlon must be rubbing their hands at the thought of being able to play them next season, the games you dream of! That’s all the motivation they need to stay in this league!

@DanLewis1999: South Coast has been and always will be blue.

@pompeyfan98765: HAHAHHAHAHAH SEE YOU NEXT SEASON WHEN WE BEAT YOU AT FRATTON PARK 4-0

@P24576512: I can smell the fear of Scummers visiting Fratton Park already ... most of them won't have experienced anything like it at a league game before nor will they ever again.

@ashleyarnell3: Even with minus 10 we weren’t this bad. See you soon.

@stevieh82: No comment on this until Pompey are safe.

@JamiePFC: Your clubs a laughing stock, you hold the record for getting battered 9-0 x2 and now getting relegated with the least amount of points. At least you beat a mid league 1 side 4-0 tho eh

@scottdriscoll2: Eh but it’s April?? Don’t teams go down in May usually???

@HancockAnalysis: Surely you fully commit to the bit and become the worst Premier League team of all time, that’s way more fun than finishing 15 points or whatever.

@capfc11: Southampton FC the earliest relegation in Premier League history and still need two points to not become the team with the lowest points total. To go along with the 9-0s in other seasons. The gift that keeps on giving!!!