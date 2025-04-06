Pompey fell to another away defeat on Saturday. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey’s Championship survival hopes took another twist on Saturday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues’ away woes continued as they fell to a late 2-1 defeat against Millwall. Mihailo Ivanovic netted the opener early in the second half before John Mousinho’s men thought they grabbed a point with 10 minutes to go through Andre Dozzell.

However, there would be late drama for the second successive away game, with the Lions’ frontman scoring an 87th-minute winner at The Den.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the Championship relegation battle, Oxford United were the biggest victors after they impressively saw off second-placed Sheffield United.

Plymouth, Swansea and Hull earned maximum points, while Cardiff, Stoke, QPR and Luton all picked up draws. Derby’s outstanding run of four successive wins came to an abrupt end after a 1-0 defeat to the Swans in South Wales.

The Rams and the Blues were the only two sides within the bottom 10 who were defeated on Saturday afternoon. Seven points now separates Cardiff in 22nd to QPR in 16th as the campaign surges towards its conclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s no time to rest for Pompey after the trip to the capital and are straight back in action in midweek. Mousinho’s troops make the journey to Coventry on Wednesday evening, with Frank Lampard’s men losing their previous two league games.

After that, the Blues face Derby, Norwich, Watford and Sheffield Wednesday before Hull City travel to Fratton Park on the final day of the season, which could still have a significant outcome on the final standings.

With four points and four teams separating Pompey and the bottom three following the defeat to Millwall, how does that loss at The Den affect the relegation picture?

Using football analytics website Opta, they’ve worked out how the final Championship table could look on the final day of the season. This is where the Blues are set to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Predicted Championship table

Where does the defeat against Millwall leave them in the relegation battle? | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

1st: Burnley - 96 points; 2nd: Leeds United - 94 points; 3rd: Sheffield United - 94 points; 4th: Sunderland - 85 points; 5th: Coventry City - 69 points; 6th: Bristol City - 69 points; 7th: Middlesbrough - 69 points; 8th: West Brom - 67 points: 9th: Millwall - 62 points; 10th: Sheffield Wednesday - 61 points; 11th: Watford - 60 points; 12th: Norwich City - 60 points; 13th: Blackburn Rovers - 59 points; 14th: Preston North End - 56 points; 15th: Swansea City - 56 points; 16th: QPR - 53 points; 17th: Pompey - 53 points; 18th: Hull City - 52 points; 19th: Oxford United - 52 points; 20th: Stoke City - 50 points; 21st: Derby County - 48 points; 22nd: Cardiff City - 48 points; 23rd: Luton Town - 46 points; 24th: Plymouth Argyle - 42 points.