Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth may be preparing for life back in the Championship, but they still have a League One season to finish over the next couple of weeks. Fresh from their promotion celebrations on Tuesday night, John Mousinho will be readying his Pompey side to host Wigan Athletic on Saturday before their final day of the season trip to Lincoln City next weekend.

The hard work has been done but they'll want to end their stay in League One in style. With that in mind, here's a look at some of the biggest stories from across the league going into the weekend.

Paul Warne's Derby message

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby County could join Portsmouth in the Championship this weekend but Paul Warne is keen for his players not to feel under pressure. The Rams are second in League One at present and if they can beat Cambridge United and other results go their way, automatic promotion will be theirs.

Warne, though, has stressed the importance of just focusing on what they can do to get over the line.

"It's about not trying to bang home the 'this is the best opportunity of your life' speech," Warne said, per the BBC. "You need to play football freely, you need to relax and you need to be good at the controllables.

"Just try and be good at what we can do, and that might be enough. Don't let the game run away from you, don't be so wound up to win that it just muddies the water."

League One prediction made

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth might have already secured their spot in the Championship but Bristol Rovers boss Matt Taylor believes next season's League One could be stronger than ever. With Wrexham, Stockport County and Mansfield Town already promoted from League Two and Rotherham United coming down from the Championship, the league won't be short of big names next season.

And, unless something changes, it looks as though two of Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City, Stoke City and QPR will be competing in the third tier next season, too. It makes for an exciting League One line-up, Taylor believes and with Bristol Rovers in 14th and secure, he's already looking forward to next season.

"Rotherham are down. Always strong in League One," Taylor told Bristol Live. "Whoever else comes down from the Championship will be the strongest teams to start next season at our level and the three that are already up from League Two, incredibly strong. Not just in terms of club but financially backed as well and then you're looking at one more.