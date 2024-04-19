Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kusini Yengi fully intends to be part of Pompey’s Championship adventure after a glorious maiden campaign at Fratton Park.

And the Aussie striker has outlined a desire to reach the Premier League with the Blues, after making a huge impact at PO4 this term.

Yengi was on the scoresheet on a night of glory, as John Mousinho’s side won the title on Tuesday night with a 3-2 success over Barnsley.

That took his total to 12 goals in an impressive maiden campaign, in which the 25-year-old has also made the breakthrough at international level.

Yengi’s profile has shot through the roof after signing a two-year deal with a club option to extend for 12 months, after arriving from Western Sydney Wanderers last summer.

There will be plenty of sides watching the striker’s progress, but the powerhouse is happy to be learning his trade with Pompey.

When asked if he expects to stay at Pompey, Yengi said: ‘Of course. I love this club and it’s been an amazing season.

‘Everyone’s welcomed me in so well, and I think I can still learn a lot and improve as a player.

‘Playing in the Championship next season is something I’m really looking forward to.

‘Championship player sounds good - but Premier League would be even better. We’ll go for it next year!’

Yengi underlined he’s loving being part of a first-team group at Pompey, who’ve built a special bond through this season’s title-winning adventure.

The Socceroo feels there’s friendships now in place among Mousinho’s group which will last a lifetime.

Yengi added: ‘When I came over and spoke to the gaffer then saw the squad and the first couple of training sessions, I knew we could achieve this.

‘Everyone in the squad is close. It’s an amazing group. Every day in training we put in the hard work and then off the field get on so well.

‘There’s friendships for life and at the end of our careers I think we will look back and remember this moment, this squad and everyone that was involved.