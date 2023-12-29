Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The transfer window is just days away and it’s clear clubs are beginning to position themselves ahead of the January sales.

Pompey were today linked with a move for out-of-favour Ipswich Town defender George Edmundson as they gear up to find a replacement for the injured Regan Poole. But they’re not the only League One club who are being associated with transfers heading into the new year.

Here’s the latest from around the grounds as third-tier sides look to bolster their options over the second half of the season.

Addicks after Posh striker

Charlton have reportedly spoken to Peterborough United about striker Jonson Clarke-Harris ahead of the January transfer window.

The Addicks are supposedly keen to lighten the goalscoring load on top-scorer Alfie May, who has 19 goals in all competitions this season, and have identified the Posh front man as someone who can bolster their fire-power.

Clarke-Harris came close to joining former club Bristol Rovers in the summer, only for the deal to collapse at the last minute. Charlton were also keen on the forward, who boasts 82 goals in 170 league appearances for Peterborough, back then. He remains available to leave London Road, despite eight goals in all competitions this season – and Addicks boss Michael Appleton has been exploring the possibility of bringing the former Coventry and Rotherham ace to The Valley.

The Posh paid Bristol Rovers £1.2m for the forward in 2020. They were handsomely rewarded as Clarke-Harris consistently found the back of the net for the current League One title-challengers. But with boss Darren Ferguson keen to lower the age of this squad and put faith in up-and-coming talent, the striker is deemed surplus to requirements.

Clarke-Harris’ contract is up at the end of the season, which gives Peterborough extra motivation to cash in on the player, who has remained on the bench for their past five league games.. As well as Charlton, League Two Wrexham and clubs from abroad are reportedly keen.

Former Pompey man attracting Championship interest

Pompey promotion rivals Derby County risk losing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing next month.

According to the BBC’s Alex Howell, Championship clubs Birmingham, Huddersfield and Hull are all monitoring the 31-year-old’s progress with the Rams and are weighing up January moves for a player who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Derby would loathe to lose a player who is central to their current promotion push. The much-travelled former Pompey wide man has started 21 of Derby’s 22 League One games this season and boasts six goals and 10 assists so far this term. But with the potential to lose the player for nothing in the summer, Paul Warne might have to decide to cash in on the winger now.

The Rams have won five of their past six league games to move to within two points of the automatic promotion places. They also have a game in hand on both Pompey and Peterborough and could sit just three behind the Blues if they win it.

Sheffield United hand Port Vale blow

Port Vale have been dealt a blow after it was confirned that star midfielder Ollie Arblaster has been recalled by parent club Sheffield United. The 19-year-old joined the Valiants in July and established himself as a firm favourite among the home fans with his technical ability and natural skill.