League One leaders Portsmouth are making strides in the January transfer window and the recent signing of Myles Peart Harris on loan from Brentford is viewed by fans as a statement of intent. The 21-year-old showed signs of promise during his loan spell at Forest Green last season. This has earned him first team exposure at Brentford where he has since been involved in three Premier League this term.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho describes the winger as a “skilful and powerful attacking midfield player’ and Peart-Harris is the second signing of the window along with goalkeeper Matt Macey.

Pompey fans will be optimistic of further business in the coming weeks as they target a return back into the Championship. In the meantime, the likes of Derby County and Cheltenham Town have also confirmed statement signings to help boost their hopes of success in the second half of the campaign.

Derby agree to sign nine goal midfielder in ‘sizeable’ loan move

League One promotion hopefuls Derby County have secured the signing of Charlton winger Corey Blackett-Taylor in a loan move with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer.

The Addicks claim they have agreed a ‘sizeable’ loan fee for the 26-year-old has has fired in nine goals so far this season. Charlton were initially keen to keep Blackett-Taylor on their books, but he ultimately turned down a number of ‘attractive’ offers to extend his stay. Blackett-Taylor becomes the first signing of the window for Derby, along with the recently renewed loan of Tyreece John-Jules from Arsenal.

Ex-Manchester United and Preston man agrees to join Cheltenham Town

Cheltenham Town face a battle to retain their League One status in what has proved to be a challenging season without top goalscorer Alfie May. The Robins are currently four points adrift of safety with two games in hand and they have now turned to the services of former Manchester United midfielder Josh Harrop as they aim to turn their fortunes around.

Harrop was on the books at Old Trafford for four years and scored in his one and only Premier League appearance against Crystal Palace. After impressing for the U23s he made the move to join Championship outfit Preston on a free transfer. The 28-year-old enjoyed a five year stay at Deepdale, making 83 Championship appearances. He was seen as a reliable first team player for Preston when available, but many of his seasons with the club were blighted by injury issues.