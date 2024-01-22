The latest headlines from League 1 as a Portsmouth hero is sacked from his role as manager of a struggling club.

League leaders Portsmouth returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 victory away to the division’s bottom club Fleetwood Town. The result leaves Pompey with a three point cushion in the automatic promotion places - which was helped by dropped points for both Derby County and Bolton Wanderers.

The next few weeks of the transfer window could prove crucial if Portsmouth are to continue to succeed in the league and fans are anticipating further recruitment in the final stages of the window. In the meantime there are a number of huge developments in the league as Reading’s search for an owner hits a new low and an ex-Pompey midfielder is sacked as manager of an EFL club.

'This isn't true' - Gymshark founder shuts down Reading takeover talk

Reading’s search for a takeover has dominated the headlines since the summer when controversial businessman Dai Yongge first put the club up for sale.

Over the course of the last six months - ex-Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, a Luxembourg based hedge fund, and a series of other businessmen have all been linked with a potential takeover. The latest name to be linked with buying the football club was 31-year-old Gymshark founder Ben Francis, according to reports from former Reading Chronicle journalist Anthony Smith. Smith claimed Francis was on the verge of completing a deal to buy the club during a tweet on Sunday 21 January.

However, these links were quickly rebuked by Francis, himself, who responded on social media: “I’m sorry but this isn’t true. I’m a Villa fan through and through and wouldn’t have an involvement with any other club. Plus I’m far too busy at Gymshark! All the best I hope you can get everything sorted.”

The Reading Chronicle has revealed that Former CEO, Nigel Howe, is now among the club's hierarchy looking to find a deal for the club, with Yongge committing to disposing of the club 'at the earliest opportunity.'

Former Portsmouth midfielder sacked by League One club

Former Portsmouth hero Matt Taylor has been sacked from his role as manager of League One outfit Shrewsbury Town after a run of seven defeats in eight matches. Taylor, who made 178 league appearances for Portsmouth between 2002 and 2008, started his managerial career in 2021 with Walsall in League Two before landing the Shrewsbury job two years later in June 2023.