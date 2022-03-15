We’ve scoured the division to find the biggest talking points from the last 24 hours.

Here’s some of the main headlines that caught our eyes.

Tom Naylor pinpoints the main reason why he joined Wigan after Pompey exit

Tom Naylor has revealed why he chose Wigan as his next club after his Pompey departure.

The 30-year-old pinpointed Leam Richardson and the Latics’ ambition as the key reason behind his decision to move to the DW Stadium

Naylor snubbed his home club Mansfield after an attractive offer from the League One big-guns came in at the 11th hour.

Speaking to Wigan Today, the midfielder said: ‘Obviously, the situation at Mansfield was what it is, and there were family reasons for me going there.

‘After three years at Pompey, it's a long time to be away from home, and I wanted to come back up north.

‘We also had a baby last summer, which made the decision even more important.

‘I could see with the way he (Leam Richardson) was talking and the signings he was making how serious they were, and I wanted to be a part of that.

‘But after hearing what Wigan had to say, I knew this was the place I had to come, and I'm so glad I made that decision.’

Speaking to The News last summer after his Blues departure was confirmed, Naylor said a 12-month Fratton Park contract extension was on the table.

But with his partner due to give birth to their first baby in July, he took the security of a longer agreement as the Latics.

Rotherham boss makes Lincoln attacking claim

Paul Warne has claimed Lincoln have a ‘phenomenal front three’ - which includes ex-Pompey strikers John Marquis and Chris Maguire.

The Rotherham boss believes the struggling Imps have an attacking force worthy of any League One team.

Michael Appleton recruited five new strikers in the January window in a bid to help with their League One survival.

And Warne believes they’ll be a threat as the Millers welcome the Imps to the New York Stadium tonight.

He said: ‘They had a really good January window and their key players are back.

‘They've got really good players and their front three are Hopper, Marquis and Maguire behind them, which is a phenomenal front three for any team in League One.

‘They've got a threat, they play out from the back and they take massive risks, but to get equal reward.’

Marquis has scored five goals since moving to Lincoln in January, taking his goal tally for the season to nine in 35 appearances.

Arsenal pursuing fresh contract extension for right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Arsenal youngster Brooke Norton-Cuffy is set to be offered a contract extension at the Emirates after an impressive loan spell at Lincoln.

The 18-year-old’s current contract in north London expires in 2023, but after interest from a number of clubs from Europe’s top division, the Gunners have offered the youngster a long-term deal.

Norton-Cuffy arrived at Sincil Bank in January and has featured 11 times – playing a key role in a recent upturn in form.