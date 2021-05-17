Transfer Gossip: League Two Mansfield 'interested' in Portsmouth captain Tom Naylor as exit looms

Tom Naylor is expected to leave Pompey this summer

That’s according to the BBC’s Chris Wise, who claims the Stags are keen on the midfielder.

The News revealed today that Pompey are set to lose the 29-year-old this summer, with the out-of-contract ex-Burton man unlikely to remain at Fratton Park.

He’s made 149 appearances for the Blues, scoring 13 goals, following his move from the Brewers in 2018.

However, it looks like Naylor has played his last game for the Fratton Park outfit, with his exit likely.

A move back to the Championship has often been suggested as a potential destination – although no club has been linked.

Now it appears League Two could provide the midfielder with a new home, with Wise claiming Mansfield are interested in bringing their former player back for a reunion with Clough.

Naylor played for the former Nottingham Forest and Liverpool forward at both Derby and Burton, while he began his playing career at the Stags, playing 23 times before joining the Rams.

In a tweet, Wise posted: ‘I’m told Mansfield is a possible destination for #Pompey captain Tom Naylor.

‘Interest has been there for a number of weeks.

‘Naylor began his career with the #Stags, and played under their current boss Nigel Clough at both Derby and Burton.’