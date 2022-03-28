Here, we take a look at the key headlines that have caught our eye.

Eoin Doyle still on Bolton duty in Ireland

Former Pompey striker Eoin Doyle is combining his new role as a forward for League of Ireland side St Patrick’s Athletic with a scouting job for former club Bolton.

The Irishman returned home in January as he looks to extend his playing career, penning a long-term deal with the Dublin-based outfit.

The 34-year-old has since scored twice in two games for the third-placed side.

But it’s not just goals that’s being asked of him.

The former Trotters vice-captain is also scouting young Irish talent for Wanderers boss Ian Evatt to take a look at.

Doyle is reportedly in conversation with technical performance director Chris Markham on a regular basis as Evatt looks to expand his scouting network.

The Bolton boss said: ‘Chris and his team will go away and do reports and analysis on these players, and then he’ll come to me with a shortlist and we’ll make final decisions.

‘We have to be smart and ahead of the game, and have a look everywhere.

‘We’re not snobs, we don’t turn our noses up at the Irish leagues. We know there are very, very good players to come out of those leagues.

‘We’ll keep our eyes on it and there is no better person than Eoin to do that for us.’

Premier League interest in League One’s top scorer

Premier League outfit Norwich are reportedly interested in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

The Canaries are the latest team credited with an interest in the Scot after Swansea were also said to be eyeing a move for the 25-year-old.

Stewart is currently League One’s top scorer, netting 22 times in 39 appearances to date.

His fine performances this term have seen interest in him rise, with the former Ross County and St Mirren ace earning his maiden international call-up for Scotland this month.

Sunderland are also, apparently, keen to tie him down to a new deal at the Stadium of Light, with the 25-year-old contracted to the Wearsiders until 2023.

Sunderland could utilise a ‘multi-club model’ with French side AS Monaco

Sunderland could potentially utilise a ‘multi-club model’ with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

The news comes after Black Cats co-owner and non-executive director Juan Satori revealed his interest in setting up a partnership between the two clubs.

The Uruguayan took over as a director at the Monegasques in November and is believed to be in line for a more prominent role at the Stade Louis II.