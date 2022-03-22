We’ve taken a look at the key League One headlines that caught our attention from the past 24 hours.

Here’s what we found.

Former England midfielder steps down from Ipswich role

Ex-Newcastle and West Ham man Kieron Dyer has stepped down from his under-23s management role at Ipswich.

The 43-year-old was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis last October shortly after his appointment at Portman Road.

Dyer has admitted he’s managed liver problems for years prior to being hospitalised last year – and revealed he would require a liver transplant to combat the disease.

The former England international has now left his Portman Road role after being appointed in October.

Following five months in charge of the Blues’ under-23s, Dyer departs with his side second in the Professional Development League with five games remaining.

Fresh developments unfold in Sunderland’s ownership saga

There have been further ownership developments at the Stadium of Light.

Majority owner Juan Satori is set for a more prominent role at French club Monaco.

In November, Satori joined the board of directors at The Monegasques as well as being appointed vice president of the Ligue 1 club.

The Uruguayan was believed to have stepped down from his ownership role at the Stadium of Light after Kyril Louis-Dreyfus took over the reins last April.

Despite having links with the pair, it is believed the Uruguayan is an ally of Louis-Dreyfus and isn’t looking to sell his stake at the Black Cats, remaining keen to establish a partnership with the Frenchman.

Michael Appleton’s verdict amid goalkeeping situation

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton has said it would be a ‘no-brainer’ for the Imps to make a permanent move for highly-rated goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

The 25-year-old spent the 2020-21 campaign on-loan at Sincil Bank from West Brom and helped the Reds reach the League One play-off final.

Appleton is keen to bring in an emergency keeper after being left with Jordan Wright in goal after first-choice stopper Josh Griffiths suffered a season-ending injury last month, while Sam Long is on-loan with Irish side Drogheda.

However, the Imps may have to look elsewhere with the Baggies reluctant to sell the impressive goalkeeper.