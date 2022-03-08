We’ve taken a look at the main stories that have caught our eyes from the past 24 hours.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus opens talks with Stewart Donald amid ownership crisis

Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has revealed he has started talks with joint-majority owner Stewart Donald.

The 25-year-old admitted in a supporters’ meeting that he had opened discussions with Donald about expanding his shares in the Black Cats but said a deal is far from completed.

The Wearsiders are currently going through an ownership crisis after it was reported that the Madrox group – which is owned by former Eastleigh chief Donald, Charlie Methven and Juan Sartori – still held a majority control of the club, despite Louis-Dreyfus’ 2021 takeover.

Last week, the former Spitfires owner revealed he would be open to a return to Eastleigh when the situation at the Stadium of Light was settled.

Louis-Dreyfus added he would be open to another party investing in Sunderland after controversial energy drinks Tycoon William Storey declared his interest in the Black Cats.

The Frenchman reiterated he won’t be relinquishing control of the Wearsiders despite interest elsewhere.

League One quartet interest in 10-goal midfielder

League One’s top three sides, Rotherham, Wigan and MK Dons, are reportedly interested in non-league starlet Charlie Ruff – along with AFC Wimbledon.

The midfielder has been in scintillating form for Isthmian Premier League side Hornchurch this season, scoring 10 goals and assisting 13 from the engine room.

His fine displays have attracted interest from a number of third-tier clubs who have been monitoring his progress throughout the season.

With several sides eyeing his signature, Ruff could be set to follow in the footsteps of former Hornchurch team-mate Jili Buyabu who recently made the step up to the EFL by signing for Sheffield United.

Rotherham dealt further striker blow

Injured Rotherham frontman Freddie Ladapo is set to spend at least ‘two weeks’ on the sidelines.

The 29-year-old was withdrawn from Saturday’s defeat to MK Dons in the 80th minute after sustaining a thigh injury, with initial assessments indicating the 15-goal striker could miss a fortnight’s worth of action.

Speaking to The Star, Paul Warne said: ‘Freddie has done his quad.

‘Hopefully, the scan is kind but my educated guess is that he will be out for two weeks.’

The former Pompey target is joined by Will Grigg in the treatment room - with the Sunderland loanee set to be out until mid-April with a hamstring injury.